Board Meeting 12 Nov 2024 4 Nov 2024

Pyramid Technoplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For the Quarter and Half year Ended September 30 2024. Results-Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 2 Aug 2024

Pyramid Technoplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)

Board Meeting 22 May 2024 14 May 2024

Pyramid Technoplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results and Statements along with the Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and any other business with permission of chair. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and reports of auditors thereon. Further, the Company has uploaded updated results as in the previous attachment one page of auditors report was missing. Kindly consider current attachment for consideration. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and reports of auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024