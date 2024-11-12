iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Pyramid Technoplast Ltd Board Meeting

186.71
(-1.04%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:15 PM

Pyramid Technopl CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting12 Nov 20244 Nov 2024
Pyramid Technoplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 12/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Consideration And Approval Of The Un-Audited Financial Results For the Quarter and Half year Ended September 30 2024. Results-Unaudited financial results for the quarter and half year ended September 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 12.11.2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 20242 Aug 2024
Pyramid Technoplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results for Quarter ended June 30 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 09.08.2024)
Board Meeting22 May 202414 May 2024
Pyramid Technoplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 22/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results and Statements along with the Auditors Report for the quarter and financial year ended March 31 2024 and any other business with permission of chair. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and reports of auditors thereon. Further, the Company has uploaded updated results as in the previous attachment one page of auditors report was missing. Kindly consider current attachment for consideration. Audited Financial Results for the quarter and year ended March 31, 2024 and reports of auditors thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 22.05.2024)
Board Meeting8 Feb 202431 Jan 2024
Pyramid Technoplast Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve The Un-Audited Financial Results For Quarter And Nine Months Ended December 31 2023. The Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. February 8, 2024 considered and approved Un-audited Financial Results as Required under regulation 33 of SEBI (Listing Regulations and Disclosure Requirements), Regulations, 2015, for the quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 along with Limited Review Report thereon. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Pyramid Technopl: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Pyramid Technoplast Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.