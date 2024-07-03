Pyramid Technoplast Ltd Summary

Pyramid Technoplast Limited was originally incorporated as Pyramid Technoplast Private Limited December 30, 1997 at Mumbai, Maharashtra; which subsequently, was converted from a Private Limited Company to a Public Limited Company and name of the Company was changed to Pyramid Technoplast Limited on March 29, 2023 by the Registrar of Companies, Mumbai. The Company is engaged in manufacturing polymer based molded products (Polymer Drums) mainly used by chemical, agrochemical, speciality chemical and pharmaceutical companies for their packaging requirements. The Company specialize in rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBCs), Polymer Drums and Mild steel drums (MS Drums) used by the chemical, agrochemical, specialty chemical, and pharmaceutical industries and is one of the leading manufacturers of rigid Intermediate Bulk Containers (IBC) in India. It operates across 7 manufacturing units with capacities of 23,514 MTPA for Polymer Drums, 420,000 Units of IBC, and 10,800 MTPA for MS Drums.The Company started commercial production of Polymer Drums at Silvassa Unit I in the year 1998. It expanded production line of Polymer Drums at Silvassa in 2011 and Bharuch in 2013. Thereafter, it commenced production of IBC at Bharuch in 2016; expanded the production of Polymer Drums in 2018 and commenced production of Mild Steel Drums at Bharuch in 2019. The Company came out with an Initial Public Offer aggregating upto 92,20,000 Equity Shares, comprising a fresh issue of 55,00,000 Equity Shares and 37,20,000 Equity Shares through Offer for Sale in August, 2023. The Company has acquired a land in Wada, Maharashtra, where civil work is already underway in 2024.