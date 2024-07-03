iifl-logo-icon 1
Worth Peripherals Ltd Share Price

168.95
(-5.80%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:18 PM

  • Open181
  • Day's High183.85
  • 52 Wk High190.42
  • Prev. Close179.36
  • Day's Low165
  • 52 Wk Low 98.85
  • Turnover (lac)123.02
  • P/E17.64
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value104.55
  • EPS10.17
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)266.11
  • Div. Yield0.56
Worth Peripherals Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

181

Prev. Close

179.36

Turnover(Lac.)

123.02

Day's High

183.85

Day's Low

165

52 Week's High

190.42

52 Week's Low

98.85

Book Value

104.55

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

266.11

P/E

17.64

EPS

10.17

Divi. Yield

0.56

Worth Peripherals Ltd Corporate Action

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

27 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 09 Aug, 2024

25 Jul 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 25 Jul, 2024

27 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Worth Peripherals Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Worth Peripherals Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:33 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.50%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.50%

Non-Promoter- 0.00%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 25.49%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Worth Peripherals Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

15.75

15.75

15.75

15.75

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

142.54

127.07

109.41

90.67

Net Worth

158.29

142.82

125.16

106.42

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

161.08

132.74

145.57

129.25

yoy growth (%)

21.34

-8.81

12.62

Raw materials

-110.89

-87.23

-99.31

-86.95

As % of sales

68.84

65.71

68.22

67.27

Employee costs

-10.03

-8.84

-8.37

-7.91

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

21.46

17.11

18.17

14.74

Depreciation

-4.84

-4.36

-3.31

-3.07

Tax paid

-5.48

-3.11

-11.43

-4.4

Working capital

15.28

4.51

20.02

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

21.34

-8.81

12.62

Op profit growth

8.51

-13.12

39.74

EBIT growth

21.1

-7.23

14.95

Net profit growth

14.15

107.7

-34.85

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

238.46

297.49

292.77

216.72

175.48

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

238.46

297.49

292.77

216.72

175.48

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

8.44

2.09

6.81

6.02

3.83

Worth Peripherals Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

4,850.9

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,090.1

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

250.2

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

999.45

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,312.6

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Worth Peripherals Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman / Executive Director

Raminder Singh Chadha

E D & Wholetime Director

Amarveer Kaur Chadha

E D & Wholetime Director

Jayvir Chadha

Independent Non Exe. Director

Alok Jain

Independent Non Exe. Director

Dilip Modak

Independent Non Exe. Director

Palak Malviya

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Worth Peripherals Ltd

Summary

Worth Peripherals Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Versatile Investments Private Limited on 9th May 1996 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The name of the Company was changed to Vestal Pack Private Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 7, 2003. Further, the name changed to Worth Peripherals Private Limited on 14th July 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Worth Peripherals Limited on 27th April 2017.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of corrugated boxes. The Company has two manufacturing facilities located at at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. These facilities are divided into 2 units, viz Unit I and Unit II. Manufacturing of corrugated sheets and boxes is done at Unit II and conversion of corrugated sheets into corrugated boxes at Unit I. The Company is promoted by Raminder Chadha, who is the guiding force behind all the strategic decisions of the Company. The Company commenced the business operations in 1996 in Unit I. Following this as part of expansion plan, business operations were started in 1997 in Unit II. These manufacturing facilities are well equipped with facilities including machinery, conveyor belt, other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process.In September 2017, the Company floated 42,51,000 Fresh Issue of Equity Shares through Initial Public Offer.
Company FAQs

What is the Worth Peripherals Ltd share price today?

The Worth Peripherals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹168.95 today.

What is the Market Cap of Worth Peripherals Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Worth Peripherals Ltd is ₹266.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Worth Peripherals Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Worth Peripherals Ltd is 17.64 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Worth Peripherals Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Worth Peripherals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Worth Peripherals Ltd is ₹98.85 and ₹190.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Worth Peripherals Ltd?

Worth Peripherals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.63%, 3 Years at 23.68%, 1 Year at 62.98%, 6 Month at 43.04%, 3 Month at 24.82% and 1 Month at 40.18%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Worth Peripherals Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Worth Peripherals Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.51 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 25.49 %

