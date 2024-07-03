Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹181
Prev. Close₹179.36
Turnover(Lac.)₹123.02
Day's High₹183.85
Day's Low₹165
52 Week's High₹190.42
52 Week's Low₹98.85
Book Value₹104.55
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)266.11
P/E17.64
EPS10.17
Divi. Yield0.56
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.75
15.75
15.75
15.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
142.54
127.07
109.41
90.67
Net Worth
158.29
142.82
125.16
106.42
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
161.08
132.74
145.57
129.25
yoy growth (%)
21.34
-8.81
12.62
Raw materials
-110.89
-87.23
-99.31
-86.95
As % of sales
68.84
65.71
68.22
67.27
Employee costs
-10.03
-8.84
-8.37
-7.91
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
21.46
17.11
18.17
14.74
Depreciation
-4.84
-4.36
-3.31
-3.07
Tax paid
-5.48
-3.11
-11.43
-4.4
Working capital
15.28
4.51
20.02
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
21.34
-8.81
12.62
Op profit growth
8.51
-13.12
39.74
EBIT growth
21.1
-7.23
14.95
Net profit growth
14.15
107.7
-34.85
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
238.46
297.49
292.77
216.72
175.48
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
238.46
297.49
292.77
216.72
175.48
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
8.44
2.09
6.81
6.02
3.83
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
4,850.9
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,090.1
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
250.2
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
999.45
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,312.6
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman / Executive Director
Raminder Singh Chadha
E D & Wholetime Director
Amarveer Kaur Chadha
E D & Wholetime Director
Jayvir Chadha
Independent Non Exe. Director
Alok Jain
Independent Non Exe. Director
Dilip Modak
Independent Non Exe. Director
Palak Malviya
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
Worth Peripherals Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Versatile Investments Private Limited on 9th May 1996 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The name of the Company was changed to Vestal Pack Private Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 7, 2003. Further, the name changed to Worth Peripherals Private Limited on 14th July 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Worth Peripherals Limited on 27th April 2017.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of corrugated boxes. The Company has two manufacturing facilities located at at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. These facilities are divided into 2 units, viz Unit I and Unit II. Manufacturing of corrugated sheets and boxes is done at Unit II and conversion of corrugated sheets into corrugated boxes at Unit I. The Company is promoted by Raminder Chadha, who is the guiding force behind all the strategic decisions of the Company. The Company commenced the business operations in 1996 in Unit I. Following this as part of expansion plan, business operations were started in 1997 in Unit II. These manufacturing facilities are well equipped with facilities including machinery, conveyor belt, other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process.In September 2017, the Company floated 42,51,000 Fresh Issue of Equity Shares through Initial Public Offer.
The Worth Peripherals Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹168.95 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Worth Peripherals Ltd is ₹266.11 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Worth Peripherals Ltd is 17.64 and 1.72 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Worth Peripherals Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Worth Peripherals Ltd is ₹98.85 and ₹190.42 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Worth Peripherals Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 29.63%, 3 Years at 23.68%, 1 Year at 62.98%, 6 Month at 43.04%, 3 Month at 24.82% and 1 Month at 40.18%.
