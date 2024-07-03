iifl-logo-icon 1
Worth Peripherals Ltd Company Summary

158.98
(5.00%)
Jan 14, 2025|01:14:56 PM

Worth Peripherals Ltd Summary

Worth Peripherals Limited was originally incorporated as a Private Limited Company with the name Versatile Investments Private Limited on 9th May 1996 at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. The name of the Company was changed to Vestal Pack Private Limited pursuant to a Fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated October 7, 2003. Further, the name changed to Worth Peripherals Private Limited on 14th July 2004. Subsequently, the Company was converted into a Public Limited Company and the name of the Company was changed to Worth Peripherals Limited on 27th April 2017.The Company is engaged in manufacturing of corrugated boxes. The Company has two manufacturing facilities located at at Indore, Madhya Pradesh. These facilities are divided into 2 units, viz Unit I and Unit II. Manufacturing of corrugated sheets and boxes is done at Unit II and conversion of corrugated sheets into corrugated boxes at Unit I. The Company is promoted by Raminder Chadha, who is the guiding force behind all the strategic decisions of the Company. The Company commenced the business operations in 1996 in Unit I. Following this as part of expansion plan, business operations were started in 1997 in Unit II. These manufacturing facilities are well equipped with facilities including machinery, conveyor belt, other handling equipments to facilitate smooth manufacturing process.In September 2017, the Company floated 42,51,000 Fresh Issue of Equity Shares through Initial Public Offer.

