|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|27 May 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|9 Aug 2024
|1
|10
|Final
|Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 01 per equity share. Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange that Register of Members & Share Transfer Books of the Company will remain closed from 10-Aug-2024 to 16-Aug-2024 for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting. Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange that Record date for the purpose of Dividend & Meeting is 09-Aug-2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 25/07/2024)
