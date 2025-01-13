Worth Peripherals Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
15.75
15.75
15.75
15.75
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
142.54
127.07
109.41
90.67
Net Worth
158.29
142.82
125.16
106.42
Minority Interest
Debt
1.9
2.33
18.51
15.3
Deferred Tax Liability Net
7.91
7.71
7.6
7.42
Total Liabilities
168.1
152.86
151.27
129.14
Fixed Assets
60.51
62.63
60.83
67.44
Intangible Assets
Investments
21.74
20.59
18.2
8.79
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.14
0.14
0.14
0.11
Networking Capital
36.5
29.95
40.79
31.41
Inventories
15.71
11.5
17.27
12.77
Inventory Days
28.93
Sundry Debtors
27.06
23.07
28.36
24.16
Debtor Days
54.74
Other Current Assets
1.73
4.09
4.39
1.78
Sundry Creditors
-4.89
-6
-7.12
-6.4
Creditor Days
14.5
Other Current Liabilities
-3.11
-2.71
-2.11
-0.89
Cash
49.19
39.56
31.32
21.39
Total Assets
168.08
152.87
151.28
129.14
