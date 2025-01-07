Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
161.08
132.74
145.57
129.25
yoy growth (%)
21.34
-8.81
12.62
Raw materials
-110.89
-87.23
-99.31
-86.95
As % of sales
68.84
65.71
68.22
67.27
Employee costs
-10.03
-8.84
-8.37
-7.91
As % of sales
6.23
6.66
5.75
6.12
Other costs
-21.49
-19.46
-18.07
-20.21
As % of sales (Other Cost)
13.34
14.66
12.41
15.64
Operating profit
18.66
17.19
19.79
14.16
OPM
11.58
12.95
13.59
10.96
Depreciation
-4.84
-4.36
-3.31
-3.07
Interest expense
-0.84
-1.3
-1.68
-2.52
Other income
8.49
5.58
3.37
6.18
Profit before tax
21.46
17.11
18.17
14.74
Taxes
-5.48
-3.11
-11.43
-4.4
Tax rate
-25.55
-18.21
-62.9
-29.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
15.98
14
6.74
10.34
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
15.98
14
6.74
10.34
yoy growth (%)
14.15
107.7
-34.85
NPM
9.92
10.54
4.63
8
