Worth Peripherals Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

181.75
(7.58%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:53 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

161.08

132.74

145.57

129.25

yoy growth (%)

21.34

-8.81

12.62

Raw materials

-110.89

-87.23

-99.31

-86.95

As % of sales

68.84

65.71

68.22

67.27

Employee costs

-10.03

-8.84

-8.37

-7.91

As % of sales

6.23

6.66

5.75

6.12

Other costs

-21.49

-19.46

-18.07

-20.21

As % of sales (Other Cost)

13.34

14.66

12.41

15.64

Operating profit

18.66

17.19

19.79

14.16

OPM

11.58

12.95

13.59

10.96

Depreciation

-4.84

-4.36

-3.31

-3.07

Interest expense

-0.84

-1.3

-1.68

-2.52

Other income

8.49

5.58

3.37

6.18

Profit before tax

21.46

17.11

18.17

14.74

Taxes

-5.48

-3.11

-11.43

-4.4

Tax rate

-25.55

-18.21

-62.9

-29.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

15.98

14

6.74

10.34

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

15.98

14

6.74

10.34

yoy growth (%)

14.15

107.7

-34.85

NPM

9.92

10.54

4.63

8

