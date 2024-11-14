iifl-logo-icon 1
Worth Peripherals Ltd Board Meeting

Worth Peripheral CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting27 Dec 202427 Dec 2024
Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 27, 2024.
Board Meeting5 Dec 20245 Dec 2024
Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 05, 2024.
Board Meeting14 Nov 202411 Nov 2024
WORTH PERIPHERALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)
Board Meeting8 Aug 20241 Aug 2024
WORTH PERIPHERALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 08-Aug-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 08, 2024. Worth Peripherals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)
Board Meeting25 Jul 202425 Jul 2024
Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 25, 2024.
Board Meeting27 May 202420 May 2024
To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 01 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)
Board Meeting12 Feb 20244 Feb 2024
Board Meeting Intimation Worth Peripherals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended December 31, 2023. Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on February 12, 2024. As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 12/02/2024)

