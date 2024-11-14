Board Meeting 27 Dec 2024 27 Dec 2024

Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 27, 2024.

Board Meeting 5 Dec 2024 5 Dec 2024

Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on December 05, 2024.

Board Meeting 14 Nov 2024 11 Nov 2024

WORTH PERIPHERALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 14-Nov-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Half Yearly ended September 2024 . Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on November 14, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 14/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

WORTH PERIPHERALS LIMITED has informed the Exchange about Board Meeting to be held on 08-Aug-2024 to inter-alia consider and approve the Unaudited Financial results of the Company for the Quarterly ended June 2024. Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on August 08, 2024. Worth Peripherals Limited has submitted to the Exchange, the financial results for the period ended June 30, 2024. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on: 08/08/2024)

Board Meeting 25 Jul 2024 25 Jul 2024

Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange regarding Board meeting held on July 25, 2024.

Board Meeting 27 May 2024 20 May 2024

To consider and approve the financial results for the period ended March 31, 2024 and dividend Worth Peripherals Limited has informed the Exchange that Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 27, 2024, recommended Final Dividend of Rs. 01 per equity share. (As Per NSE Announcement Dated on 27/05/2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 4 Feb 2024