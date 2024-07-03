Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹665.6
Prev. Close₹664.6
Turnover(Lac.)₹177.65
Day's High₹667.15
Day's Low₹650
52 Week's High₹934.95
52 Week's Low₹655
Book Value₹188.06
Face Value₹5
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2,165.53
P/E35.18
EPS18.9
Divi. Yield0.45
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.74
16.7
34.51
29.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
577.65
541.99
422.6
226.54
Net Worth
594.39
558.69
457.11
255.84
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
478.92
437.43
339.45
300.79
yoy growth (%)
9.48
28.86
12.85
9.11
Raw materials
-272.4
-256.87
-160.56
-151.62
As % of sales
56.87
58.72
47.3
50.4
Employee costs
-32.69
-49.41
-34.38
-27.93
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
65.12
51.94
48.56
41.19
Depreciation
-21.48
-19.07
-11.84
-9.92
Tax paid
-15.97
-10.89
-16.87
-14.31
Working capital
19.14
-22.83
39.73
9.78
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
9.48
28.86
12.85
9.11
Op profit growth
19.88
26.1
22.35
13.26
EBIT growth
20.82
17.94
21.07
14.41
Net profit growth
25.88
20.5
17.85
11.57
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
|Mar-2018
Gross Sales
631.47
478.93
438.2
405.72
357.67
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
10.83
Net Sales
631.47
478.93
438.2
405.72
346.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
1.57
0.89
1.16
1.13
0.96
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
J Lakshmana Rao
Deputy Managing Director
A Subrahmanyam
Deputy Managing Director
P Venkateswara Rao
Independent Director
Eswara Rao Immaneni
Whole Time Director
Srinivas Madireddy
Independent Director
Dhanraj Tirumala Narasimha Rao Togaru
Independent Director
Madhuri Venkata Ramani Viswanadham
Independent Director
P Ramnath
Reports by Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd
Summary
Established in 1986, Mold-Tek Packaging Limited (MTPL) is the leader in rigid plastic packaging in India. The Company is into the business of manufacturing of injection molded containers for lubes, paints, food and other products.The Company has 10 processing plants and two stock points spread across India to ensure faster supplies. It has a huge injection molding capacity of around 50000 TPA. As a pioneer and innovator of pail packaging in India, MTPL introduced spouts and In-Mold spout concepts for the paint and lube pails. With in-house manufacturing capability in place, it is not dependant on imports.The Company is a pioneer in the field of In-Mold label decoration in India. Their position as market leaders in Indian plastic packaging industry is a result of various competitive advantages.The Company is the only packaging company as 100% backward integrated, producing own molds, IML Labels and even Robots. Presently, it is forward integrated as well with well-established world-class design studio fully equipped to support customers to virtually understand the various packaging options available to them.It has a state of the art In house tool room equipped with 3- Dimensional CNC machines from Switzerland, Germany & USA, supported by latest CAD/CAM facilities. We design and manufacture molds in house for rapid development of new products. Apart from this, it uses hot runners and Beryllium - Copper inserts to make world class molds at a fraction of costs. This enables them
Read More
The Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹651.7 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd is ₹2165.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd is 35.18 and 3.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd is ₹655 and ₹934.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.54%, 3 Years at -6.03%, 1 Year at -28.52%, 6 Month at -17.40%, 3 Month at -13.32% and 1 Month at -3.35%.
