Summary

Established in 1986, Mold-Tek Packaging Limited (MTPL) is the leader in rigid plastic packaging in India. The Company is into the business of manufacturing of injection molded containers for lubes, paints, food and other products.The Company has 10 processing plants and two stock points spread across India to ensure faster supplies. It has a huge injection molding capacity of around 50000 TPA. As a pioneer and innovator of pail packaging in India, MTPL introduced spouts and In-Mold spout concepts for the paint and lube pails. With in-house manufacturing capability in place, it is not dependant on imports.The Company is a pioneer in the field of In-Mold label decoration in India. Their position as market leaders in Indian plastic packaging industry is a result of various competitive advantages.The Company is the only packaging company as 100% backward integrated, producing own molds, IML Labels and even Robots. Presently, it is forward integrated as well with well-established world-class design studio fully equipped to support customers to virtually understand the various packaging options available to them.It has a state of the art In house tool room equipped with 3- Dimensional CNC machines from Switzerland, Germany & USA, supported by latest CAD/CAM facilities. We design and manufacture molds in house for rapid development of new products. Apart from this, it uses hot runners and Beryllium - Copper inserts to make world class molds at a fraction of costs. This enables them

