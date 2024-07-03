iifl-logo-icon 1
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Share Price

651.7
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

  • Open665.6
  • Day's High667.15
  • 52 Wk High934.95
  • Prev. Close664.6
  • Day's Low650
  • 52 Wk Low 655
  • Turnover (lac)177.65
  • P/E35.18
  • Face Value5
  • Book Value188.06
  • EPS18.9
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)2,165.53
  • Div. Yield0.45
No Records Found

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

665.6

Prev. Close

664.6

Turnover(Lac.)

177.65

Day's High

667.15

Day's Low

650

52 Week's High

934.95

52 Week's Low

655

Book Value

188.06

Face Value

5

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2,165.53

P/E

35.18

EPS

18.9

Divi. Yield

0.45

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Corporate Action

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 29 Aug, 2024

29 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

2 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|04:54 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 32.69%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 32.69%

Non-Promoter- 36.79%

Institutions: 36.79%

Non-Institutions: 30.51%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

16.74

16.7

34.51

29.3

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

577.65

541.99

422.6

226.54

Net Worth

594.39

558.69

457.11

255.84

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

478.92

437.43

339.45

300.79

yoy growth (%)

9.48

28.86

12.85

9.11

Raw materials

-272.4

-256.87

-160.56

-151.62

As % of sales

56.87

58.72

47.3

50.4

Employee costs

-32.69

-49.41

-34.38

-27.93

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

65.12

51.94

48.56

41.19

Depreciation

-21.48

-19.07

-11.84

-9.92

Tax paid

-15.97

-10.89

-16.87

-14.31

Working capital

19.14

-22.83

39.73

9.78

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

9.48

28.86

12.85

9.11

Op profit growth

19.88

26.1

22.35

13.26

EBIT growth

20.82

17.94

21.07

14.41

Net profit growth

25.88

20.5

17.85

11.57

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2019Mar-2018

Gross Sales

631.47

478.93

438.2

405.72

357.67

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

10.83

Net Sales

631.47

478.93

438.2

405.72

346.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

1.57

0.89

1.16

1.13

0.96

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

J Lakshmana Rao

Deputy Managing Director

A Subrahmanyam

Deputy Managing Director

P Venkateswara Rao

Independent Director

Eswara Rao Immaneni

Whole Time Director

Srinivas Madireddy

Independent Director

Dhanraj Tirumala Narasimha Rao Togaru

Independent Director

Madhuri Venkata Ramani Viswanadham

Independent Director

P Ramnath

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd

Summary

Established in 1986, Mold-Tek Packaging Limited (MTPL) is the leader in rigid plastic packaging in India. The Company is into the business of manufacturing of injection molded containers for lubes, paints, food and other products.The Company has 10 processing plants and two stock points spread across India to ensure faster supplies. It has a huge injection molding capacity of around 50000 TPA. As a pioneer and innovator of pail packaging in India, MTPL introduced spouts and In-Mold spout concepts for the paint and lube pails. With in-house manufacturing capability in place, it is not dependant on imports.The Company is a pioneer in the field of In-Mold label decoration in India. Their position as market leaders in Indian plastic packaging industry is a result of various competitive advantages.The Company is the only packaging company as 100% backward integrated, producing own molds, IML Labels and even Robots. Presently, it is forward integrated as well with well-established world-class design studio fully equipped to support customers to virtually understand the various packaging options available to them.It has a state of the art In house tool room equipped with 3- Dimensional CNC machines from Switzerland, Germany & USA, supported by latest CAD/CAM facilities. We design and manufacture molds in house for rapid development of new products. Apart from this, it uses hot runners and Beryllium - Copper inserts to make world class molds at a fraction of costs. This enables them
Company FAQs

What is the Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd share price today?

The Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹651.7 today.

What is the Market Cap of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd is ₹2165.53 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd is 35.18 and 3.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd is ₹655 and ₹934.95 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd?

Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 18.54%, 3 Years at -6.03%, 1 Year at -28.52%, 6 Month at -17.40%, 3 Month at -13.32% and 1 Month at -3.35%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 32.69 %
Institutions - 36.79 %
Public - 30.52 %

