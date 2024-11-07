iifl-logo-icon 1
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Board Meeting

Mold-Tek Pack. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting7 Nov 202430 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results Mold-Tek Packaging Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve the un-audited financial results of the Company for the 2nd quarter and half year ended on 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 30.10.2024) Please find attached. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 07.11.2024)
Board Meeting29 Aug 202426 Aug 2024
Mold-Tek Packaging Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve matters related to ensuing 27th AGM of the Company. Matters related to ensuing 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.09.2024)
Board Meeting2 Aug 202426 Jul 2024
Mold-Tek Packaging Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 02/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve (i) the Un-audited Financial Results of the Company for the 1st quarter ended on 30th June 2024; and (ii) recommendation of final dividend if any on the Equity Shares of the Company for the financial year 2023-24 and other business matters. Board Approved the Un-audited Financial Results for 1Q F.Y. 25 and Recommended Final Dividend for F.Y. 2023-24. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 02.08.2024)
Board Meeting30 May 202423 May 2024
Mold-Tek Packaging Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 30/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the 4th quarter and financial year ended on 31st March 2024 and Audited Financial Statements of the Company prepared under IND AS for the Financial Year ended on 31st March 2024; Outcome of Board Meeting held on 30th day of May, 2024 Declaration of Issue of Audit Report with Unmodified Opinion under Regulation 33(3)(d) of SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 30.05.2024)
Board Meeting3 Apr 202429 Mar 2024
Mold-Tek Packaging Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/04/2024 inter alia to consider and approve a proposal for declaration of Interim Dividend for F.Y. 2023-24 Board of Directors (Board) of the Company at its meeting held today i.e. 3rd April, 2024, have, inter-alia, declared an Interim Equity Dividend for the Financial Year 2023-24 @ 40% i.e. ? 2.00/- per equity share on face value of ? 5.00/- per equity share. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.04.2024)
Board Meeting9 Feb 20242 Feb 2024
Mold-Tek Packaging Limitedhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the 3rd quarter ended on 31st December 2023 We wish to inform that, the Board of Directors at their meeting held today i.e. Friday, the 9th day of February, 2024, from 11:30 A.M. (IST) till 1:20 P.M. (IST), inter-alia; a) Approved the Un-Audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter ended on 31st December, 2023. (Enclosed); b) Took note of Limited Review Report as issued by the Statutory Auditors of the Company. (Enclosed); The detailed press release pertaining to the financial results is also enclosed herewith for your record. Un-Audited Financial Results for the third quarter ended on 31st December, 2023 and Limited Review Report thereon. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 09.02.2024)

