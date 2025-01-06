iifl-logo-icon 1
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

651.7
(-1.94%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:07 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd

Mold-Tek Pack. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Profit before tax

65.12

51.94

48.56

41.19

Depreciation

-21.48

-19.07

-11.84

-9.92

Tax paid

-15.97

-10.89

-16.87

-14.31

Working capital

19.14

-22.83

39.73

9.78

Other operating items

Operating

46.8

-0.85

59.57

26.74

Capital expenditure

58.34

120.81

35.53

-31.4

Free cash flow

105.14

119.95

95.1

-4.65

Equity raised

377.14

311.95

288.15

240.09

Investing

1.31

-13

-0.93

17.74

Financing

13.55

42.61

49.88

23.1

Dividends paid

0

0

11.07

9.97

Net in cash

497.14

461.51

443.28

286.24

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.