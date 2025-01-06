Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Profit before tax
65.12
51.94
48.56
41.19
Depreciation
-21.48
-19.07
-11.84
-9.92
Tax paid
-15.97
-10.89
-16.87
-14.31
Working capital
19.14
-22.83
39.73
9.78
Other operating items
Operating
46.8
-0.85
59.57
26.74
Capital expenditure
58.34
120.81
35.53
-31.4
Free cash flow
105.14
119.95
95.1
-4.65
Equity raised
377.14
311.95
288.15
240.09
Investing
1.31
-13
-0.93
17.74
Financing
13.55
42.61
49.88
23.1
Dividends paid
0
0
11.07
9.97
Net in cash
497.14
461.51
443.28
286.24
