Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Balance Sheet

|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
16.74
16.7
34.51
29.3
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
577.65
541.99
422.6
226.54
Net Worth
594.39
558.69
457.11
255.84
Minority Interest
Debt
126.26
47.37
44.41
108.15
Deferred Tax Liability Net
22.76
20.95
15.54
13.06
Total Liabilities
743.41
627.01
517.06
377.05
Fixed Assets
487.66
392.72
276.48
250.87
Intangible Assets
Investments
38.48
51.68
17.09
8.65
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0
0
0.81
1.02
Networking Capital
215.65
176.19
206.34
115.31
Inventories
103.6
85.16
95.9
70.82
Inventory Days
53.97
Sundry Debtors
136.1
123.37
143.01
90.13
Debtor Days
68.69
Other Current Assets
52.37
36.28
25.35
14.65
Sundry Creditors
-46.77
-48.64
-39.51
-32.23
Creditor Days
24.56
Other Current Liabilities
-29.65
-19.98
-18.41
-28.06
Cash
1.61
6.42
16.31
1.2
Total Assets
743.4
627.01
517.03
377.05
