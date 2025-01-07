Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
|Mar-2017
Revenue
478.92
437.43
339.45
300.79
yoy growth (%)
9.48
28.86
12.85
9.11
Raw materials
-272.4
-256.87
-160.56
-151.62
As % of sales
56.87
58.72
47.3
50.4
Employee costs
-32.69
-49.41
-34.38
-27.93
As % of sales
6.82
11.29
10.12
9.28
Other costs
-77.87
-51.1
-81.03
-69.35
As % of sales (Other Cost)
16.26
11.68
23.87
23.05
Operating profit
95.95
80.04
63.47
51.87
OPM
20.03
18.29
18.69
17.24
Depreciation
-21.48
-19.07
-11.84
-9.92
Interest expense
-9.94
-10.18
-4.11
-2.31
Other income
0.6
1.15
1.05
1.55
Profit before tax
65.12
51.94
48.56
41.19
Taxes
-15.97
-10.89
-16.87
-14.31
Tax rate
-24.52
-20.97
-34.75
-34.73
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
49.15
41.05
31.69
26.88
Exceptional items
-1.07
-2.86
0
0
Net profit
48.07
38.18
31.69
26.88
yoy growth (%)
25.88
20.5
17.85
11.57
NPM
10.03
8.73
9.33
8.93
