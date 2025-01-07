iifl-logo-icon 1
Mold-Tek Packaging Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

639.05
(-1.94%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:09 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018Mar-2017

Revenue

478.92

437.43

339.45

300.79

yoy growth (%)

9.48

28.86

12.85

9.11

Raw materials

-272.4

-256.87

-160.56

-151.62

As % of sales

56.87

58.72

47.3

50.4

Employee costs

-32.69

-49.41

-34.38

-27.93

As % of sales

6.82

11.29

10.12

9.28

Other costs

-77.87

-51.1

-81.03

-69.35

As % of sales (Other Cost)

16.26

11.68

23.87

23.05

Operating profit

95.95

80.04

63.47

51.87

OPM

20.03

18.29

18.69

17.24

Depreciation

-21.48

-19.07

-11.84

-9.92

Interest expense

-9.94

-10.18

-4.11

-2.31

Other income

0.6

1.15

1.05

1.55

Profit before tax

65.12

51.94

48.56

41.19

Taxes

-15.97

-10.89

-16.87

-14.31

Tax rate

-24.52

-20.97

-34.75

-34.73

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

49.15

41.05

31.69

26.88

Exceptional items

-1.07

-2.86

0

0

Net profit

48.07

38.18

31.69

26.88

yoy growth (%)

25.88

20.5

17.85

11.57

NPM

10.03

8.73

9.33

8.93

