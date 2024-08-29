|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|26 Sep 2024
|29 Aug 2024
|AGM 26/09/2024 Matters related to ensuing 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 29.08.2024) Please find attached herewith the Summary of the Proceedings of the 27th Annual General Meeting of the Company. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 26.09.2024) Please find attached (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.09.2024)
