Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Share Price

131.1
(0.48%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:43:57 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open130.53
  • Day's High132
  • 52 Wk High149.5
  • Prev. Close130.47
  • Day's Low130.5
  • 52 Wk Low 87.9
  • Turnover (lac)2.91
  • P/E0
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value86.47
  • EPS0
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)304.5
  • Div. Yield0
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

130.53

Prev. Close

130.47

Turnover(Lac.)

2.91

Day's High

132

Day's Low

130.5

52 Week's High

149.5

52 Week's Low

87.9

Book Value

86.47

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

304.5

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Corporate Action

19 Dec 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

26 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 08 Sep, 2023

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 24 Aug, 2024

24 Aug 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:01 AM
Dec-2024Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 67.26%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 67.26%

Non-Promoter- 32.73%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 32.73%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

21.47

21.47

21.47

14.32

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

158.58

159.03

157.57

143.17

Net Worth

180.05

180.5

179.04

157.49

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

625.07

451.64

314.71

283.66

yoy growth (%)

38.39

43.5

10.94

15.73

Raw materials

-378.35

-251.72

-189.87

-158.19

As % of sales

60.52

55.73

60.33

55.76

Employee costs

-47.03

-40.77

-34.62

-27.05

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

37.08

44.13

6.31

25.34

Depreciation

-10.6

-9.18

-8.88

-4.1

Tax paid

-10.86

-13.79

-1.38

-8.42

Working capital

20.25

54.45

-3.52

-6.33

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.39

43.5

10.94

15.73

Op profit growth

-10.55

206.94

-47.83

4.44

EBIT growth

-3.88

216.44

-46.94

6.08

Net profit growth

-13.6

515.37

-70.85

16.97

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

494.68

474.42

622.79

449.7

313.22

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

494.68

474.42

622.79

449.7

313.22

Other Operating Income

2.73

2.17

2.28

1.95

1.5

Other Income

11.45

4.49

12.68

7.52

7.82

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Kanpur Plastipack Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman & Managing Director

Manoj Agarwal

Deputy Managing Director

Shashank Agarwal

Non Executive Director

Usha Agarwal

Executive Director

Sunil Mehta

Independent Director

Akshay Kumar Gupta

Independent Director

Dharam Bir Prasad

Independent Director

Rajesh Chawla

Independent Director

SANJEEV SINGHAL

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Kanpur Plastipack Ltd

Summary

Promoted by M. S. Agarwal and established on 26 July, 1971, Kanpur Plastipack Limited is a two star export house, engaged in manufacturing of HDPE/PP Woven Sacks, PP Box Bags, Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs), Fabrics and High Tenacity PP Multi Filament Yarn (MFY). The Company is a Consignment Stockiest of M/s Indian Oil Corporation Limited and owns and operates solar power generation facility at Kanpur.The Company had started as a small scale industry and has grown to become a medium sized manufacturer of woven sacks. The Company put up a plant in Kanpur, at a cost of Rs 460 lac to manufacture 1425 tpa, which was later on increased to 1890 tpa. It also set up additional facilities to manufacture paper lined plastic bags. In Oct.86, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion of its capacity from 1890 tpa to 3755 tpa. Its client list includes IEL, IFFCO, FACT, J K Synthetics, Straw Products, etc.In 1990, the company started producing paper lined plastic bags at its plant which was lying idle for the last two years. The adverse market conditions, impact of the Jute Packing Control Order and various other reasons affected the operations of the company. It suffered continuous losses, thereby becoming a potentially sick unit. Subsequently, it came into the purview of the BIFR in 1991. The BIFR sanctioned a rehabilitation package in Jul.92, which was implemented by the company.During the year 2010-11, the Company commissioned Multi filament
Company FAQs

What is the Kanpur Plastipack Ltd share price today?

The Kanpur Plastipack Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹131.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd is ₹304.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd is 0 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanpur Plastipack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd is ₹87.9 and ₹149.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd?

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.21%, 3 Years at 1.02%, 1 Year at 6.77%, 6 Month at 20.44%, 3 Month at 10.46% and 1 Month at -8.59%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 67.26 %
Institutions - 0.00 %
Public - 32.74 %

