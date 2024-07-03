SectorPackaging
Open₹130.53
Prev. Close₹130.47
Turnover(Lac.)₹2.91
Day's High₹132
Day's Low₹130.5
52 Week's High₹149.5
52 Week's Low₹87.9
Book Value₹86.47
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)304.5
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.47
21.47
21.47
14.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
158.58
159.03
157.57
143.17
Net Worth
180.05
180.5
179.04
157.49
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
625.07
451.64
314.71
283.66
yoy growth (%)
38.39
43.5
10.94
15.73
Raw materials
-378.35
-251.72
-189.87
-158.19
As % of sales
60.52
55.73
60.33
55.76
Employee costs
-47.03
-40.77
-34.62
-27.05
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
37.08
44.13
6.31
25.34
Depreciation
-10.6
-9.18
-8.88
-4.1
Tax paid
-10.86
-13.79
-1.38
-8.42
Working capital
20.25
54.45
-3.52
-6.33
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.39
43.5
10.94
15.73
Op profit growth
-10.55
206.94
-47.83
4.44
EBIT growth
-3.88
216.44
-46.94
6.08
Net profit growth
-13.6
515.37
-70.85
16.97
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
494.68
474.42
622.79
449.7
313.22
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
494.68
474.42
622.79
449.7
313.22
Other Operating Income
2.73
2.17
2.28
1.95
1.5
Other Income
11.45
4.49
12.68
7.52
7.82
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman & Managing Director
Manoj Agarwal
Deputy Managing Director
Shashank Agarwal
Non Executive Director
Usha Agarwal
Executive Director
Sunil Mehta
Independent Director
Akshay Kumar Gupta
Independent Director
Dharam Bir Prasad
Independent Director
Rajesh Chawla
Independent Director
SANJEEV SINGHAL
Reports by Kanpur Plastipack Ltd
Summary
Promoted by M. S. Agarwal and established on 26 July, 1971, Kanpur Plastipack Limited is a two star export house, engaged in manufacturing of HDPE/PP Woven Sacks, PP Box Bags, Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs), Fabrics and High Tenacity PP Multi Filament Yarn (MFY). The Company is a Consignment Stockiest of M/s Indian Oil Corporation Limited and owns and operates solar power generation facility at Kanpur.The Company had started as a small scale industry and has grown to become a medium sized manufacturer of woven sacks. The Company put up a plant in Kanpur, at a cost of Rs 460 lac to manufacture 1425 tpa, which was later on increased to 1890 tpa. It also set up additional facilities to manufacture paper lined plastic bags. In Oct.86, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion of its capacity from 1890 tpa to 3755 tpa. Its client list includes IEL, IFFCO, FACT, J K Synthetics, Straw Products, etc.In 1990, the company started producing paper lined plastic bags at its plant which was lying idle for the last two years. The adverse market conditions, impact of the Jute Packing Control Order and various other reasons affected the operations of the company. It suffered continuous losses, thereby becoming a potentially sick unit. Subsequently, it came into the purview of the BIFR in 1991. The BIFR sanctioned a rehabilitation package in Jul.92, which was implemented by the company.During the year 2010-11, the Company commissioned Multi filament
Read More
The Kanpur Plastipack Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹131.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd is ₹304.50 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd is 0 and 1.51 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Kanpur Plastipack Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Kanpur Plastipack Ltd is ₹87.9 and ₹149.5 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 9.21%, 3 Years at 1.02%, 1 Year at 6.77%, 6 Month at 20.44%, 3 Month at 10.46% and 1 Month at -8.59%.
