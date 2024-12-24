iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Board Meeting

124.22
(-0.37%)
Jan 15, 2025|03:31:08 PM

Kanpur Plastipa. CORPORATE ACTIONS

17/01/2024calendar-icon
16/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting24 Dec 202419 Dec 2024
KANPUR PLASTIPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants into Equity Shares under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations)
Board Meeting11 Nov 202428 Oct 2024
Quarterly Results KANPUR PLASTIPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter / period ended 30th September, 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)
Board Meeting24 Aug 202421 Aug 2024
KANPUR PLASTIPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for raising funds by issue of equity or any other equity-linked or convertible securities including warrants (Securities) through all or any permissible modes or method including private placement preferential issue or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law subject to all such regulatory/statutory approvals and if applicable the approval of shareholders of the Company and to approve ancillary actions in this regard including determination of issue price if any. Issue of warrants on Preferential basis to promoters and non promoters category. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)
Board Meeting9 Aug 202430 Jul 2024
KANPUR PLASTIPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 20247 May 2024
KANPUR PLASTIPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 and to recommend final dividend if any. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024. Further, due to affected financial performance, the Board has not recommended any Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting: Cessation of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting4 Mar 20244 Mar 2024
Outcome of Meeting-Intimation of Postal Ballot.
Board Meeting8 Feb 202425 Jan 2024
KANPUR PLASTIPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 31.12.2023. Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 31st December, 2023 Outcome of Board Meeting-Change in Directors (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 08/02/2024)

Kanpur Plastipa.: Related News

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanpur Plastipack Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2025, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.