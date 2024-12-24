Board Meeting 24 Dec 2024 19 Dec 2024

KANPUR PLASTIPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/12/2024 inter alia to consider and approve allotment of equity shares pursuant to conversion of warrants into Equity Shares under the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations 2015 (SEBI Listing Regulations)

Board Meeting 11 Nov 2024 28 Oct 2024

Quarterly Results KANPUR PLASTIPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 11/11/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter / period ended 30th September, 2024. Standalone and Consolidated Unaudited Financial Results for the quarter ended 30.09.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 11.11.2024)

Board Meeting 24 Aug 2024 21 Aug 2024

KANPUR PLASTIPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 24/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Proposal for raising funds by issue of equity or any other equity-linked or convertible securities including warrants (Securities) through all or any permissible modes or method including private placement preferential issue or such other modes as may be permitted under applicable law subject to all such regulatory/statutory approvals and if applicable the approval of shareholders of the Company and to approve ancillary actions in this regard including determination of issue price if any. Issue of warrants on Preferential basis to promoters and non promoters category. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 24/08/2024)

Board Meeting 9 Aug 2024 30 Jul 2024

KANPUR PLASTIPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 09/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve standalone and consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024 Standalone and Consolidated unaudited financial results for the quarter ended 30.06.2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 09/08/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 7 May 2024

KANPUR PLASTIPACK LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024 and to recommend final dividend if any. Standalone and Consolidated Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31.03.2024. Further, due to affected financial performance, the Board has not recommended any Dividend for the financial year 2023-24. Outcome of Board Meeting: Cessation of CFO (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 4 Mar 2024 4 Mar 2024

Outcome of Meeting-Intimation of Postal Ballot.

Board Meeting 8 Feb 2024 25 Jan 2024