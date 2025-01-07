Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
625.07
451.64
314.71
283.66
yoy growth (%)
38.39
43.5
10.94
15.73
Raw materials
-378.35
-251.72
-189.87
-158.19
As % of sales
60.52
55.73
60.33
55.76
Employee costs
-47.03
-40.77
-34.62
-27.05
As % of sales
7.52
9.02
11
9.53
Other costs
-150.52
-104.16
-72.3
-64.08
As % of sales (Other Cost)
24.08
23.06
22.97
22.59
Operating profit
49.16
54.96
17.9
34.32
OPM
7.86
12.17
5.69
12.1
Depreciation
-10.6
-9.18
-8.88
-4.1
Interest expense
-14.15
-9.17
-10.53
-6.4
Other income
12.67
7.51
7.81
1.52
Profit before tax
37.08
44.13
6.31
25.34
Taxes
-10.86
-13.79
-1.38
-8.42
Tax rate
-29.31
-31.24
-21.91
-33.24
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
26.21
30.34
4.93
16.91
Exceptional items
0
0
0
0
Net profit
26.21
30.34
4.93
16.91
yoy growth (%)
-13.6
515.37
-70.85
16.97
NPM
4.19
6.71
1.56
5.96
