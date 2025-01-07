iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

131.04
(6.54%)
Jan 7, 2025|11:19:59 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanpur Plastipack Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

625.07

451.64

314.71

283.66

yoy growth (%)

38.39

43.5

10.94

15.73

Raw materials

-378.35

-251.72

-189.87

-158.19

As % of sales

60.52

55.73

60.33

55.76

Employee costs

-47.03

-40.77

-34.62

-27.05

As % of sales

7.52

9.02

11

9.53

Other costs

-150.52

-104.16

-72.3

-64.08

As % of sales (Other Cost)

24.08

23.06

22.97

22.59

Operating profit

49.16

54.96

17.9

34.32

OPM

7.86

12.17

5.69

12.1

Depreciation

-10.6

-9.18

-8.88

-4.1

Interest expense

-14.15

-9.17

-10.53

-6.4

Other income

12.67

7.51

7.81

1.52

Profit before tax

37.08

44.13

6.31

25.34

Taxes

-10.86

-13.79

-1.38

-8.42

Tax rate

-29.31

-31.24

-21.91

-33.24

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

26.21

30.34

4.93

16.91

Exceptional items

0

0

0

0

Net profit

26.21

30.34

4.93

16.91

yoy growth (%)

-13.6

515.37

-70.85

16.97

NPM

4.19

6.71

1.56

5.96

Kanpur Plastipa. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanpur Plastipack Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.