iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

123
(-5.73%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:14 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanpur Plastipack Ltd

Kanpur Plastipa. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

37.08

44.13

6.31

25.34

Depreciation

-10.6

-9.18

-8.88

-4.1

Tax paid

-10.86

-13.79

-1.38

-8.42

Working capital

20.25

54.45

-3.52

-6.33

Other operating items

Operating

35.85

75.6

-7.48

6.48

Capital expenditure

32.26

30.06

98.95

9.89

Free cash flow

68.11

105.66

91.46

16.37

Equity raised

283.1

227.07

201.98

148.79

Investing

2.44

5.14

-3.31

-2.59

Financing

224.92

134.04

130.52

15.1

Dividends paid

1.43

0

0

2.57

Net in cash

580.01

471.92

420.66

180.25

Kanpur Plastipa. : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Kanpur Plastipack Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.