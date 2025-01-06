Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
37.08
44.13
6.31
25.34
Depreciation
-10.6
-9.18
-8.88
-4.1
Tax paid
-10.86
-13.79
-1.38
-8.42
Working capital
20.25
54.45
-3.52
-6.33
Other operating items
Operating
35.85
75.6
-7.48
6.48
Capital expenditure
32.26
30.06
98.95
9.89
Free cash flow
68.11
105.66
91.46
16.37
Equity raised
283.1
227.07
201.98
148.79
Investing
2.44
5.14
-3.31
-2.59
Financing
224.92
134.04
130.52
15.1
Dividends paid
1.43
0
0
2.57
Net in cash
580.01
471.92
420.66
180.25
