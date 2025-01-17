iifl-logo-icon 1
Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Key Ratios

125.31
(0.12%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:31:03 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

38.39

43.5

Op profit growth

-10.53

206.78

EBIT growth

-3.85

216.26

Net profit growth

-13.56

514.77

Profitability ratios (%)

OPM

7.86

12.16

5.69

EBIT margin

8.19

11.79

5.35

Net profit margin

4.19

6.71

1.56

RoCE

14.24

18.16

RoNW

3.89

5.29

RoA

1.82

2.58

Per share ratios (₹)

EPS

12.2

21.17

3.44

Dividend per share

2.2

2.8

0.6

Cash EPS

7.25

14.74

-2.75

Book value per share

83.32

109.9

89.74

Valuation ratios

P/E

9.96

4.55

8.97

P/CEPS

16.75

6.53

-11.19

P/B

1.45

0.87

0.34

EV/EBIDTA

7.13

5.76

6.69

Payout (%)

Dividend payout

5.45

0

0

Tax payout

-29.32

-31.27

-21.91

Liquidity ratios

Debtor days

34.05

38.81

Inventory days

64.17

60.86

Creditor days

-10.26

-10.55

Leverage ratios

Interest coverage

-3.61

-5.8

-1.59

Net debt / equity

1

0.97

0.82

Net debt / op. profit

3.66

2.78

5.91

Cost breakup (₹)

Material costs

-60.52

-55.73

-60.33

Employee costs

-7.52

-9.02

-11

Other costs

-24.08

-23.07

-22.97

