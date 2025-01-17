Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
38.39
43.5
Op profit growth
-10.53
206.78
EBIT growth
-3.85
216.26
Net profit growth
-13.56
514.77
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
7.86
12.16
5.69
EBIT margin
8.19
11.79
5.35
Net profit margin
4.19
6.71
1.56
RoCE
14.24
18.16
RoNW
3.89
5.29
RoA
1.82
2.58
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
12.2
21.17
3.44
Dividend per share
2.2
2.8
0.6
Cash EPS
7.25
14.74
-2.75
Book value per share
83.32
109.9
89.74
Valuation ratios
P/E
9.96
4.55
8.97
P/CEPS
16.75
6.53
-11.19
P/B
1.45
0.87
0.34
EV/EBIDTA
7.13
5.76
6.69
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
5.45
0
0
Tax payout
-29.32
-31.27
-21.91
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
34.05
38.81
Inventory days
64.17
60.86
Creditor days
-10.26
-10.55
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-3.61
-5.8
-1.59
Net debt / equity
1
0.97
0.82
Net debt / op. profit
3.66
2.78
5.91
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-60.52
-55.73
-60.33
Employee costs
-7.52
-9.02
-11
Other costs
-24.08
-23.07
-22.97
