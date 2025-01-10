Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
21.47
21.47
21.47
14.32
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
158.58
159.03
157.57
143.17
Net Worth
180.05
180.5
179.04
157.49
Minority Interest
Debt
224.11
165.64
182.7
158.44
Deferred Tax Liability Net
24.53
21.49
22.27
19.23
Total Liabilities
428.69
367.63
384.01
335.16
Fixed Assets
275.38
240.42
211.6
187.2
Intangible Assets
Investments
8.28
9.37
7.82
5.38
Deferred Tax Asset Net
7.2
4.08
2.83
3.95
Networking Capital
135.1
111.03
159
134.34
Inventories
98.04
82.81
117.19
102.62
Inventory Days
68.43
82.93
Sundry Debtors
74.71
49.58
61.12
55.53
Debtor Days
35.68
44.87
Other Current Assets
16.21
22.54
19.9
21.5
Sundry Creditors
-17.9
-16.92
-15.3
-17.09
Creditor Days
8.93
13.81
Other Current Liabilities
-35.96
-26.98
-23.91
-28.22
Cash
2.74
2.74
2.75
4.29
Total Assets
428.7
367.64
384
335.16
