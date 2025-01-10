To

The Members Of Kanpur Plastipack Limited

REPORT ON THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

OPINION

We have audited the standalone financial statements of Kanpur Plastipack Limited ("the Company"), which comprise the Standalone Balance Sheet as at 31 March 2024, the Standalone Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), Standalone Statement of Changes in Equity and Standalone Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended, and notes to the standalone financial statements, including material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as "the standalone financial statements").

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid standalone financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (Indian Accounting Standards) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and other accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at 31 March 2024, and profit and other comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

BASIS FOR OPINION

We conducted our audit in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under Section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those SAs are further described in Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Standalone Financial Statements section of our report.

We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the standalone financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion.

KEY AUDIT MATTERS

Key audit matters (KAM) are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the standalone financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters.

1. Treatment of Investment Subsidy received by the Company:

The Company received Subsidy amounting to Rs 589.38 Lakhs during the year from the Government, in respect of the investment made by the company in setting up of manufacturing unit at Gajner Road, Kanpur. Since the Unit had started commercial production in earlier years, and the subsidy was in respect of the capital expenditure as well as interest costs incurred by the company, and in view of the alternative accounting approaches prescribed under Ind-AS-20 -Government Grants, the treatment, presentation and disclosure of the Subsidy was identified as a key audit matter and required a higher extent of audit effort.

How our audit addressed the key audit matter

For the matter referred to above, our procedures included, among others, verification of the Subsidy Scheme document, identification/verification of the components and calculation of the Subsidy amount and its appropriate accounting/classification in the Books of account and financial statements respectively in view of the laid down accounting and measurement principles.

OTHER INFORMATION

The Companys Management and Board of Directors are responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information included in the Companys annual report, but does not include the financial statements and auditors report(s) thereon. The Companys annual report is expected to be made available to us after the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the standalone financial statements does not cover the other information and we will not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the standalone financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information identified above when it becomes available and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the standalone financial statements or our knowledge obtained in the audit, or otherwise appears to be materially misstated.

MANAGEMENTS AND BOARD OF DIRECTORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

The Companys Management and Board of Directors is responsible for the matters stated in section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, including other comprehensive income, changes in equity and cash flows of the Company in accordance with the Indian Accounting Standards (Ind AS) specified under Section 133 of the Act and other accounting principles generally accepted in India. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the standalone financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the standalone financial statements, management and Board of Directors are responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

The Board of Directors is also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

AUDITORS RESPONSIBILITIES FOR THE AUDIT OF THE STANDALONE FINANCIAL STATEMENTS

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the standalone financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance, but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these standalone financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

• Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the standalone financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

• Obtain an understanding of internal control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under Section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to standalone financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

• Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by management.

• Conclude on the appropriateness of management and Board of Directors use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the standalone financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

• Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the standalone financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the standalone financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the standalone financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

REPORT ON OTHER LEGAL AND REGULATORY REQUIREMENTS

(A) As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of Section 143(11) of the Act, we give in "Annexure A"; a statement on the matters specified in paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order, to the extent applicable.

(B) As required by Section 143(3) of the Act, based on or audit, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The standalone balance sheet, the standalone statement of profit and loss (including other comprehensive income), the standalone statement of changes in equity and the standalone statement of cash flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid standalone financial statements comply with the Ind AS specified under Section 133 of the Act.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the directors as on 31st March 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on 31st March 2024 from being appointed as a director in terms of Section 164(2) of the Act.

f) The Proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 for maintaining books of account using accounting software which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility is applicable to the Company w.e.f. April 1, 2023, and accordingly, we report that:

Based on our examination which included test checks, the company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of audit trail feature being tampered with.

g) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate Report in "Annexure B". Our report expresses an unmodified opinion on the adequacy and operating effectiveness of the Companys internal financial controls with reference to financial statements.

With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, in

(C) our opinion and to the best of our information and according

to the explanations given to us:

i. The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations as at 31 March 2023 on its financial position in its standalone financial statements. Refer liabilities disclosed in the balance sheet along with Note 33 to the standalone financial statements.

ii. The Company did not have any long-term contracts including derivative contracts for which there were any material foreseeable losses.

iii. There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

iv. (a) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person or entity, including foreign entity ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, whether, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(b) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds (which are material either individually or in the aggregate) have been received by the Company from any person or entity, including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, whether, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(c) Based on the audit procedures that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under sub-clause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under (a) and (b) above, contain any material misstatement.

v. The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in note 30 to the financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have not proposed any final dividend for the year.

(D) With respect to the matter to be included in the Auditors Report under section 197(16):

In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of Section 197 read with Schedule V of the Act. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs has not prescribed other details under Section 197(16) which are required to be commented upon by us.

Annexure "A"

To the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Para 1 under Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

Re: Kanpur Plastipack Limited, we report that:

(i) a. (A) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment.

(B) The company is maintaining proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b. The company has a regular programme for physical verification of all items of property, plant and equipment over a period of three years, which, in our opinion is reasonable considering the number, nature and spread of the assets. In accordance with this programme, certain items of property, plant and equipment were verified during the year and no material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c. According to the information and explanations given to us and the records examined by us and certified copies of the registered sale deeds/transfer deeds etc. evidencing title in immovable properties which are freehold, we report that the immovable properties capitalized in the books of account of the company are held in its name.

d. The company has not revalued any of its property, plant and equipment (including right-to-use assets) and intangible assets during the year.

e. According to the information and explanations given to us, no proceedings have been initiated during the year or are pending against the company as at March 31st 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and the Rules made thereunder.

(ii) a. According to the information and explanations given to us, the companys management has conducted physical verification of inventory (except for goods-in-transit), at reasonable intervals at all the factory premises and accompanying warehouses of the company. In our opinion, the coverage and procedures of such verification by the management are appropriate having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its operations. On the basis of the report of physical stock verification conducted by the Management of the company, we report that no discrepancy of 10% or more were noticed, and the minor discrepancies noticed on such verification were properly dealt with in the books of account.

b. The company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of rupees five crores, in aggregate from banks and financial institutions on the basis of security of current assets. In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the quarterly returns or statements comprising of details of closing stock of inventory, receivables and payables filed by the Company with such bank are in agreement with the audited books of account of the Company.

(iii) The Company has made investments in subsidiary companies during the year.

(a) The Company has not provided any loans or advances in the nature of loans (except staff loans/advances to employees) or stood guarantee, or provided security to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(a) parts (A) and (B) of the Order are not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, the investments made during the year are, prima facie, not prejudicial to the Companys interest.

(c) The Company has not provided any loans or advances (except staff loans/advances to employees) in the nature of loans or stood guarantee, or provided security to any companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other entity during the year, and hence reporting under clause 3(iii)(c), (d), (e) and (f) of the Order are not applicable.

(iv) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given us, the company has complied with the provisions of section 185 and 186 of the Companies Act, 2013 in respect of grant of loans, making investments and providing guarantees and securities.

(v) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not accepted any public deposits and there are no deemed deposits. As per the information and explanations given to us, no order has been passed by the Company Law Board or the National Company Law Tribunal or the Reserve Bank of India or any Court or Tribunal. Hence, reporting under clause (v) of the Order is not applicable.

(vi) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company is liable for maintenance of cost records u/s 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 and on the basis of a broad review of the books of account maintained by the Company, we are of the opinion that the company is prima facie maintaining such records on a regular basis, as specified under the Companies (Cost Records & Audit) Rules 2014. We have, however, not made a detailed examination of the cost records with a view to determine whether they are accurate or complete.

(vii) (a) The company is regular in depositing with appropriate authorities undisputed statutory dues such as Goods and Services Tax, employees state insurance, provident fund, income tax, service tax, sales tax, duty of excise, duty of customs, value added tax, cess and any other statutory dues to the appropriate authorities applicable to it. According to the information and explanations given to us, there are no such undisputed amounts of statutory dues which were in arrears as at 31st March 2024 for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

(b) As per the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the verification of the records of the company, the details of statutory dues which have not been deposited on account of disputes are as under:

Name of the Statute Nature of dues Pending Amount J in Lakhs Period to which amount relates Forum where dispute is pending Remarks Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.53 FY 2009-10 Allahabad High Court The total demand raised was Rs 3.52 lakhs. An amount of Rs 2.99 lakhs stands deposited under protest. Central Sales Tax Act, 1956 Central Sales Tax 0.23 FY 2010-11 Jt. Commissioner, Corporate Circle-1, Kanpur The total demand raised was Rs 2.69 lakhs. An amount of Rs 2.45 lakhs stands deposited under protest. The matter has been decided in the companys favour and remanded to the Assessing Authority for consideration by the Commissioner (Appeals) Customs Tariff Act 1975 IGST u/s 3(7) of the Act 5.25 FY 2017-18 and FY 2018-19 Commissioner of Customs (Appeals) Total demand raised Rs 5.25 Lakhs. The company has filed an appeal before the Commissioner of Customs (Appeals) u/s 128(1) of the Customs Act 1962 against the said demand.

(viii) According to the information and explanations given to us, during the year, the company did not surrender or disclose as income, in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961); any transactions not recorded in the books of account.

(ix) (a) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not defaulted in repayment of any loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender.

(b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not been declared a wilful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

(c) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has applied term loans for the purposes for which the same were availed.

(d) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short- term basis have, prima facie, not been used during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

(e) On an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, the Company has not taken any funds from any entity or person on account of or to meet the obligations of its subsidiaries.

(f) According to the information and explanations given to us, the company has not raised loans during the year on pledge of securities held in its subsidiaries.

(x) (a) The Company has not issued any of its securities (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause (x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) During the year, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

(xi) (a) As per the information and explanation given to us, no fraud by the Company and no material fraud on the Company has been noticed or reported during the year.

(b) No report under sub-section (12) of section 143 of the Companies Act has been filed in Form ADT-4 as prescribed under rule 13 of Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 with the Central Government, during the year and upto the date of this report.

(c) As represented to us by the Management, no whistle blower complaints were received by the Company during the year (and upto the date of this report) and hence reporting under clause 3(xi)(c) of the Order is not applicable

(xii) The Company is not a Nidhi Company and hence reporting under clause (xii) of the Order is not applicable

(xiii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the company has complied with Sections 177 and Section 188 of the Companies Act, 2013, where applicable, for all transactions with related parties and the details of related party transactions have been disclosed in the financial statements etc. as required by the applicable accounting standards.

(xiv) (a) In our opinion the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

(b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.

(xv) In our opinion during the year the Company has not entered into any non-cash transactions with any of its directors or directors of its holding company, subsidiary company or persons connected with such directors and hence provisions of section 192 of the Companies Act, 2013 are not applicable to the Company.

(xvi) (a) In our opinion, the Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xvi) (a), (b) and (c) of the Order is not applicable.

(b) In our opinion, there is no core investment company within the Group (as defined in the Core Investment Companies (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016) and accordingly reporting under clause 3(xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable.

(xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and the immediately preceding financial year.

(xviii) There has been no resignation of the statutory auditors of the Company during the year.

(xix) On the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realisation of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

(xx) (a) The Company has fully spent the required amount towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) and there are no unspent CSR amount for the year requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act or special account in compliance with the provision of sub-section (6) of section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause (xx) of the Order is not applicable for the year

Annexure "B"

To the Independent Auditors Report

(Referred to in Para 2(f) under Report on Other legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our report of even date)

REPORT ON THE INTERNAL FINANCIAL CONTROLS UNDER SECTION 143(3)(I) OF THE COMPANIES ACT, 2013 ("THE ACT")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements of Kanpur Plastipack Limited ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the standalone financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information, and according to the explanations given to us, the company has, in all material aspects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and such internal financial controls over financial reporting were operating effectively as at March 31st 2024, based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the company considering the essential components of internal control stated in Guidance Note of Audit of International Financial Controls Over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal control over financial reporting criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing, to the extent applicable to an audit of internal financial controls, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls over financial reporting, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal controls based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgement, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls With Reference to Standalone Financial Statements

A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A companys internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements includes those policies and procedures that (1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the company; (2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the company; and (3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the companys assets that could have a material effect on the financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Standalone Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal

financial controls with reference to Financial Statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to Financial Statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.