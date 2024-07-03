Kanpur Plastipack Ltd Summary

Promoted by M. S. Agarwal and established on 26 July, 1971, Kanpur Plastipack Limited is a two star export house, engaged in manufacturing of HDPE/PP Woven Sacks, PP Box Bags, Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBCs), Fabrics and High Tenacity PP Multi Filament Yarn (MFY). The Company is a Consignment Stockiest of M/s Indian Oil Corporation Limited and owns and operates solar power generation facility at Kanpur.The Company had started as a small scale industry and has grown to become a medium sized manufacturer of woven sacks. The Company put up a plant in Kanpur, at a cost of Rs 460 lac to manufacture 1425 tpa, which was later on increased to 1890 tpa. It also set up additional facilities to manufacture paper lined plastic bags. In Oct.86, the company came out with a public issue to part-finance the expansion of its capacity from 1890 tpa to 3755 tpa. Its client list includes IEL, IFFCO, FACT, J K Synthetics, Straw Products, etc.In 1990, the company started producing paper lined plastic bags at its plant which was lying idle for the last two years. The adverse market conditions, impact of the Jute Packing Control Order and various other reasons affected the operations of the company. It suffered continuous losses, thereby becoming a potentially sick unit. Subsequently, it came into the purview of the BIFR in 1991. The BIFR sanctioned a rehabilitation package in Jul.92, which was implemented by the company.During the year 2010-11, the Company commissioned Multi filament Yarn product. In year 2015-16, it installed the second Roof Top Solar plant of 506 kW. In 2017, it started construction of new plant at Kanpur, Dehat with an investment of Rs. 87 crore. The commercial production from its Green field project at Unit no. 3 commenced on 20th July, 2018. The Company got incorporated two subsidiary companies under the same line of business viz., Bright Choice Ventures Private Limited and Kanplas Earning Solutions Private Limited in 2021. It installed a Roof Top Solar Power System of 2750 kWp capacity at Unit-3, which became operational from April 01, 2022.