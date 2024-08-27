|Purpose
|AGM Date
|Announcement Date
|AGM
|20 Sep 2024
|24 Aug 2024
|The date of Annual General Meeting has been fixed on Friday, September 20, 2024 and the Board has approved the notice of the Annual General Meeting for the approval of the shareholders of the Company. Book Closure for ensuing Annual General Meeting. Submission of Notice of 53rd Annual General Meeting along with calendar of Events and Annual Report 2023-24 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 27.08.2024) Proceedings of Annual General Meeting. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 20/09/2024) Voting Result of AGM held on 20/09/2024. (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 21/09/2024)
