|Purpose
|Announcement Date
|Ex-Date
|Record Date
|Dividend Amount
|Dividend per Share
|Remark
|Dividend
|26 May 2023
|8 Sep 2023
|8 Sep 2023
|0.5
|5
|Final
|Final Dividend @ 5% i.e. Rs. 0.50/- per equity share for the financial year 2022-23 subject to the approval of shareholders at ensuing Annual General Meeting. Intimation of Book Closure for Dividend and AGM (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.08.2023)
