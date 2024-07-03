iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

XPRO India Ltd Share Price

1,503.45
(-1.38%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:29:59 PM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,546.65
  • Day's High1,546.7
  • 52 Wk High1,677
  • Prev. Close1,524.5
  • Day's Low1,480
  • 52 Wk Low 860
  • Turnover (lac)232.58
  • P/E68.57
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value243.58
  • EPS22.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)3,341.48
  • Div. Yield0.13
View All Historical Data
No Records Found

XPRO India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

1,546.65

Prev. Close

1,524.5

Turnover(Lac.)

232.58

Day's High

1,546.7

Day's Low

1,480

52 Week's High

1,677

52 Week's Low

860

Book Value

243.58

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

3,341.48

P/E

68.57

EPS

22.26

Divi. Yield

0.13

XPRO India Ltd Corporate Action

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 2

arrow

28 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 May, 2024

arrow

29 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

19 Dec 2023

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

XPRO India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

View More

Trading Account

View More

XPRO India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|12:49 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Feb-2024
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 42.46%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 42.46%

Non-Promoter- 17.85%

Institutions: 17.85%

Non-Institutions: 39.68%

Custodian: 0.00%

Read More
Share Price

XPRO India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

71.03

49.45

49.3

11.81

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

489.48

184.1

122.72

78.07

Net Worth

560.51

233.55

172.02

89.88

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

471.71

373.35

354.83

304.37

yoy growth (%)

26.34

5.21

16.58

-2.24

Raw materials

-325.6

-265.06

-256.03

-216.54

As % of sales

69.02

70.99

72.15

71.14

Employee costs

-30.19

-26.83

-25.14

-23.17

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

40.58

13.54

1.21

-11.42

Depreciation

-12.06

-12.39

-12.21

-15.82

Tax paid

4.34

-5.12

0

0

Working capital

31.07

-12.78

0.11

14.17

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

26.34

5.21

16.58

-2.24

Op profit growth

55.28

34.36

46.85

-19.86

EBIT growth

73.65

55.86

99.29

-22.66

Net profit growth

468.02

554.2

-88.43

-184.58

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020

Gross Sales

465.41

510.97

471.72

373.35

354.84

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

465.41

510.97

471.72

373.35

354.84

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

12.19

3.86

1.84

2.11

1.54

View Annually Results

XPRO India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT XPRO India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Executive Chairman

S K Birla

Independent Director

Amitabha Guha

Independent Director

Ashok Kumar Jha

Independent Director

Suhana Murshad

Independent Director

Utsav Parekh

Independent Director

S Ragothaman

Non Executive Director

Madhushree Birla

Managing Director & CEO

C Bhaskar

Independent Non Exe. Director

K Balakrishnan

Independent Non Exe. Director

Bharat Jhaver

Independent Director

Nandini Khaitan

Independent Director

Manoj Mohanka

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kamal Kishor Sewoda

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by XPRO India Ltd

Summary

Xpro India Ltd is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to the polymer processing industry. The Company incorporated in 1997, forms an integral part of Indias largest and most reputed Industrial House with a global presence in manufacturing and trading activities - the BIRLA Group, a conglomerate comprising of many divisions, each consisting of a number of publicly-listed companies and headed by a member of the Birla Family.The company is engaged in the polymers processing business primarily in India. They operate in three divisions namely, Biax, Coex, and Thermoset. Biax division manufactures a range of coextruded biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films on sophisticated, automated production lines having multipurpose use ranging from food packaging to films for use in electronics. Coex division manufactures coextruded sheets, thermoformed refrigerator lines and cast films. Thermoset division is a manufacturer of phenol formaldehyde and melamine formaldehyde besides phenolic resins.During the year 2002-03, the company increased the production capacity of Thermoplastic Films/ Sheets/ Liners by 1,500 MT to 18,600 MT. They also increased the production capacity of Thermosetting Powders & Synthetic Resins by 186 MT to 4,450 MT.During the year 2003-04, the company further increased the production capacity of Thermoplastic Films/ Sheets/ Liners by 2,500 MT to 21,100 MT. In September 29, 2003, the company acquired a running BOPP firm
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the XPRO India Ltd share price today?

The XPRO India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1503.45 today.

What is the Market Cap of XPRO India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of XPRO India Ltd is ₹3341.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of XPRO India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of XPRO India Ltd is 68.57 and 5.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of XPRO India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a XPRO India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of XPRO India Ltd is ₹860 and ₹1677 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of XPRO India Ltd?

XPRO India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 144.07%, 3 Years at 34.64%, 1 Year at 34.58%, 6 Month at 54.62%, 3 Month at 36.81% and 1 Month at 1.63%.

What is the shareholding pattern of XPRO India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of XPRO India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 42.46 %
Institutions - 17.85 %
Public - 39.69 %

QUICKLINKS FOR XPRO India Ltd

Information
Share PriceFutures PriceOption ChainHistorical Data
Financials
Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowKey Ratios
Results
Quarterly ResultHalf Yearly ResultNine Monthly ResultAnnual Result
News
Company

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.