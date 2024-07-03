Summary

Xpro India Ltd is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to the polymer processing industry. The Company incorporated in 1997, forms an integral part of Indias largest and most reputed Industrial House with a global presence in manufacturing and trading activities - the BIRLA Group, a conglomerate comprising of many divisions, each consisting of a number of publicly-listed companies and headed by a member of the Birla Family.The company is engaged in the polymers processing business primarily in India. They operate in three divisions namely, Biax, Coex, and Thermoset. Biax division manufactures a range of coextruded biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films on sophisticated, automated production lines having multipurpose use ranging from food packaging to films for use in electronics. Coex division manufactures coextruded sheets, thermoformed refrigerator lines and cast films. Thermoset division is a manufacturer of phenol formaldehyde and melamine formaldehyde besides phenolic resins.During the year 2002-03, the company increased the production capacity of Thermoplastic Films/ Sheets/ Liners by 1,500 MT to 18,600 MT. They also increased the production capacity of Thermosetting Powders & Synthetic Resins by 186 MT to 4,450 MT.During the year 2003-04, the company further increased the production capacity of Thermoplastic Films/ Sheets/ Liners by 2,500 MT to 21,100 MT. In September 29, 2003, the company acquired a running BOPP firm

