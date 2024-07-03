SectorPackaging
Open₹1,546.65
Prev. Close₹1,524.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹232.58
Day's High₹1,546.7
Day's Low₹1,480
52 Week's High₹1,677
52 Week's Low₹860
Book Value₹243.58
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)3,341.48
P/E68.57
EPS22.26
Divi. Yield0.13
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.03
49.45
49.3
11.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
489.48
184.1
122.72
78.07
Net Worth
560.51
233.55
172.02
89.88
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
471.71
373.35
354.83
304.37
yoy growth (%)
26.34
5.21
16.58
-2.24
Raw materials
-325.6
-265.06
-256.03
-216.54
As % of sales
69.02
70.99
72.15
71.14
Employee costs
-30.19
-26.83
-25.14
-23.17
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
40.58
13.54
1.21
-11.42
Depreciation
-12.06
-12.39
-12.21
-15.82
Tax paid
4.34
-5.12
0
0
Working capital
31.07
-12.78
0.11
14.17
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.34
5.21
16.58
-2.24
Op profit growth
55.28
34.36
46.85
-19.86
EBIT growth
73.65
55.86
99.29
-22.66
Net profit growth
468.02
554.2
-88.43
-184.58
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
Gross Sales
465.41
510.97
471.72
373.35
354.84
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
465.41
510.97
471.72
373.35
354.84
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
12.19
3.86
1.84
2.11
1.54
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Executive Chairman
S K Birla
Independent Director
Amitabha Guha
Independent Director
Ashok Kumar Jha
Independent Director
Suhana Murshad
Independent Director
Utsav Parekh
Independent Director
S Ragothaman
Non Executive Director
Madhushree Birla
Managing Director & CEO
C Bhaskar
Independent Non Exe. Director
K Balakrishnan
Independent Non Exe. Director
Bharat Jhaver
Independent Director
Nandini Khaitan
Independent Director
Manoj Mohanka
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kamal Kishor Sewoda
Reports by XPRO India Ltd
Summary
Xpro India Ltd is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to the polymer processing industry. The Company incorporated in 1997, forms an integral part of Indias largest and most reputed Industrial House with a global presence in manufacturing and trading activities - the BIRLA Group, a conglomerate comprising of many divisions, each consisting of a number of publicly-listed companies and headed by a member of the Birla Family.The company is engaged in the polymers processing business primarily in India. They operate in three divisions namely, Biax, Coex, and Thermoset. Biax division manufactures a range of coextruded biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films on sophisticated, automated production lines having multipurpose use ranging from food packaging to films for use in electronics. Coex division manufactures coextruded sheets, thermoformed refrigerator lines and cast films. Thermoset division is a manufacturer of phenol formaldehyde and melamine formaldehyde besides phenolic resins.During the year 2002-03, the company increased the production capacity of Thermoplastic Films/ Sheets/ Liners by 1,500 MT to 18,600 MT. They also increased the production capacity of Thermosetting Powders & Synthetic Resins by 186 MT to 4,450 MT.During the year 2003-04, the company further increased the production capacity of Thermoplastic Films/ Sheets/ Liners by 2,500 MT to 21,100 MT. In September 29, 2003, the company acquired a running BOPP firm
The XPRO India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1503.45 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of XPRO India Ltd is ₹3341.48 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of XPRO India Ltd is 68.57 and 5.79 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a XPRO India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of XPRO India Ltd is ₹860 and ₹1677 as of 06 Jan ‘25
XPRO India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 144.07%, 3 Years at 34.64%, 1 Year at 34.58%, 6 Month at 54.62%, 3 Month at 36.81% and 1 Month at 1.63%.
