XPRO India Ltd Summary

Xpro India Ltd is a diversified multi-divisional, multi-locational company with a strong commitment to the polymer processing industry. The Company incorporated in 1997, forms an integral part of Indias largest and most reputed Industrial House with a global presence in manufacturing and trading activities - the BIRLA Group, a conglomerate comprising of many divisions, each consisting of a number of publicly-listed companies and headed by a member of the Birla Family.The company is engaged in the polymers processing business primarily in India. They operate in three divisions namely, Biax, Coex, and Thermoset. Biax division manufactures a range of coextruded biaxially oriented polypropylene (BOPP) films on sophisticated, automated production lines having multipurpose use ranging from food packaging to films for use in electronics. Coex division manufactures coextruded sheets, thermoformed refrigerator lines and cast films. Thermoset division is a manufacturer of phenol formaldehyde and melamine formaldehyde besides phenolic resins.During the year 2002-03, the company increased the production capacity of Thermoplastic Films/ Sheets/ Liners by 1,500 MT to 18,600 MT. They also increased the production capacity of Thermosetting Powders & Synthetic Resins by 186 MT to 4,450 MT.During the year 2003-04, the company further increased the production capacity of Thermoplastic Films/ Sheets/ Liners by 2,500 MT to 21,100 MT. In September 29, 2003, the company acquired a running BOPP firm plant located in Pithampur (MP) and synergized the plant with the existing business of Biax Division and the unit was named Unit II of Biax division. Also, they sold the 100% EOU for Cotton Yarn located at Solapur with effect from October 21, 2003.During the year 2004-05, the company entered into a joint venture agreement with Rani Group and established a company namely Terxpro Films Pvt Ltd for the development, production and marketing of specialized base and metallised film for capacitors. Also, the company transferred the Biax Division - Unit II at Pithampur, to the joint venture company, for their subsequent modification and conversion into a capacitor films manufacturing plant, with effect from January 19, 2005.During the year 2005-06, the company increased the production capacity of Thermosetting Powders & Synthetic Resins by 1,000 MT to 5,450 MT. In March 2006, they completed the first phase of Thermoset materials plant at Ranjangaon (near Pune) and commenced commercial production. During the year 2006-07, they further increased the production capacity of Thermosetting Powders & Synthetic Resins by 3,800 MT to 9,250 MT. During the year 2007-08, the company increased the production capacity of Thermoplastic Films/ Sheets/ Liners by 6,500 Mt to 27,600 MT. Also, the joint venture company, Terxpro Films Pvt Ltd established a production facilities for BOPP Capacitor Film.During the year 2008-09, the company acquired the entire shareholding of the joint venture company, namely Terxpro Films Pvt Ltd, as the joint venture incurred significant losses. As a result, Terxpro Films Pvt Ltd became a wholly owned subsidiary of the company.In January 27, 2010, the company commenced commercial production in the second thermoforming line at Ranjangaon Unit. In March 22, 2010, they commenced commercial production in new Co-extruded Sheet Line at Coex Division, Ranjangaon. Also, they enhanced the capacity for Synthetic Resins and Moulding Powders at Thermosets Division, Ranjangaon.The erstwhile subsidiary Biax Specialty Films Private Limited was amalgamated with the Company in April, 2010. The new Biax Division Barjora Unit II commenced commercial production effective from May 2, 2014. The Companys Pithampur Unit was sold in July, 2015. The Company in 2017-18, relocated one cast film line from the closed Faridabad unit to augment capacity at Ranjangaon.