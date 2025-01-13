XPRO India Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
71.03
49.45
49.3
11.81
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
489.48
184.1
122.72
78.07
Net Worth
560.51
233.55
172.02
89.88
Minority Interest
Debt
39
38.68
89.88
135.21
Deferred Tax Liability Net
18.27
15.46
0
0
Total Liabilities
617.78
287.69
261.9
225.09
Fixed Assets
172.91
162.53
168.54
179.4
Intangible Assets
Investments
4.87
4.66
4.99
0.02
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.56
6.01
4.55
0
Networking Capital
118.38
84.35
60.39
39.84
Inventories
45.8
47.32
45.64
41.04
Inventory Days
35.31
40.12
Sundry Debtors
54.45
50.98
66.34
66.38
Debtor Days
51.33
64.89
Other Current Assets
78.31
44.51
21.31
15.26
Sundry Creditors
-41.39
-38.81
-39.15
-52.31
Creditor Days
30.29
51.13
Other Current Liabilities
-18.79
-19.65
-33.75
-30.53
Cash
321.05
30.14
23.43
5.84
Total Assets
617.77
287.69
261.9
225.1
