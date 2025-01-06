XPRO India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Profit before tax
40.58
13.54
1.21
-11.42
Depreciation
-12.06
-12.39
-12.21
-15.82
Tax paid
4.34
-5.12
0
0
Working capital
31.07
-12.78
0.11
14.17
Other operating items
Operating
63.93
-16.75
-10.88
-13.07
Capital expenditure
-0.98
2.72
-34.28
-37.34
Free cash flow
62.95
-14.03
-45.16
-50.41
Equity raised
193.34
140.72
136.77
113.75
Investing
4.97
-0.69
0
0
Financing
7.62
18.3
11.11
15.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
0
Net in cash
268.9
144.29
102.71
79.26
