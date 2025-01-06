iifl-logo-icon 1
XPRO India Ltd Cash Flow Statement

1,502.85
(-1.42%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:02 PM

XPRO India FINANCIALS

Profit & Loss Balance Sheet Cash Flow Ratios Results
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Profit before tax

40.58

13.54

1.21

-11.42

Depreciation

-12.06

-12.39

-12.21

-15.82

Tax paid

4.34

-5.12

0

0

Working capital

31.07

-12.78

0.11

14.17

Other operating items

Operating

63.93

-16.75

-10.88

-13.07

Capital expenditure

-0.98

2.72

-34.28

-37.34

Free cash flow

62.95

-14.03

-45.16

-50.41

Equity raised

193.34

140.72

136.77

113.75

Investing

4.97

-0.69

0

0

Financing

7.62

18.3

11.11

15.93

Dividends paid

0

0

0

0

Net in cash

268.9

144.29

102.71

79.26

