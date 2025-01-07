iifl-logo-icon 1
XPRO India Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

1,537.95
(2.34%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:29:57 PM

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2022Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2018

Revenue

471.71

373.35

354.83

304.37

yoy growth (%)

26.34

5.21

16.58

-2.24

Raw materials

-325.6

-265.06

-256.03

-216.54

As % of sales

69.02

70.99

72.15

71.14

Employee costs

-30.19

-26.83

-25.14

-23.17

As % of sales

6.4

7.18

7.08

7.61

Other costs

-52.09

-40.35

-43.05

-43.82

As % of sales (Other Cost)

11.04

10.8

12.13

14.39

Operating profit

63.83

41.1

30.59

20.83

OPM

13.53

11.01

8.62

6.84

Depreciation

-12.06

-12.39

-12.21

-15.82

Interest expense

-13

-17.31

-18.58

-21.36

Other income

1.82

2.15

1.42

4.92

Profit before tax

40.58

13.54

1.21

-11.42

Taxes

4.34

-5.12

0

0

Tax rate

10.7

-37.84

-0.68

0

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

44.93

8.42

1.2

-11.42

Exceptional items

0

-0.51

0

21.88

Net profit

44.93

7.91

1.2

10.45

yoy growth (%)

468.02

554.2

-88.43

-184.58

NPM

9.52

2.11

0.34

3.43

