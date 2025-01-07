Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Revenue
471.71
373.35
354.83
304.37
yoy growth (%)
26.34
5.21
16.58
-2.24
Raw materials
-325.6
-265.06
-256.03
-216.54
As % of sales
69.02
70.99
72.15
71.14
Employee costs
-30.19
-26.83
-25.14
-23.17
As % of sales
6.4
7.18
7.08
7.61
Other costs
-52.09
-40.35
-43.05
-43.82
As % of sales (Other Cost)
11.04
10.8
12.13
14.39
Operating profit
63.83
41.1
30.59
20.83
OPM
13.53
11.01
8.62
6.84
Depreciation
-12.06
-12.39
-12.21
-15.82
Interest expense
-13
-17.31
-18.58
-21.36
Other income
1.82
2.15
1.42
4.92
Profit before tax
40.58
13.54
1.21
-11.42
Taxes
4.34
-5.12
0
0
Tax rate
10.7
-37.84
-0.68
0
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
44.93
8.42
1.2
-11.42
Exceptional items
0
-0.51
0
21.88
Net profit
44.93
7.91
1.2
10.45
yoy growth (%)
468.02
554.2
-88.43
-184.58
NPM
9.52
2.11
0.34
3.43
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.