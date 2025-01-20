Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2018
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
26.34
5.21
15.41
-3.72
Op profit growth
55.35
38.47
42.18
-19.96
EBIT growth
74.03
62.14
89.48
-22.72
Net profit growth
437.87
1,997.31
-96.2
-185.38
Profitability ratios (%)
OPM
13.53
11
8.36
6.78
EBIT margin
11.36
8.24
5.35
3.26
Net profit margin
9.52
2.23
0.11
3.41
RoCE
22.01
12.96
7.31
3.62
RoNW
8.57
2.43
0.12
3.54
RoA
4.61
0.87
0.03
0.94
Per share ratios (₹)
EPS
38.03
7.07
0.34
8.89
Dividend per share
2
0
0
0
Cash EPS
27.81
-3.42
-10
-4.5
Book value per share
145.61
76.09
69.35
67.34
Valuation ratios
P/E
25.51
7.01
31.76
3.5
P/CEPS
34.88
-14.49
-1.07
-6.92
P/B
6.66
0.65
0.15
0.46
EV/EBIDTA
27.19
5.02
5.65
8.72
Payout (%)
Dividend payout
0
0
0
0
Tax payout
10.7
-38.03
-2.06
0.13
Liquidity ratios
Debtor days
51.34
58.22
52.8
63.76
Inventory days
33.53
40.45
41.02
40.92
Creditor days
-40.97
-52.51
-44.18
-44.28
Leverage ratios
Interest coverage
-4.12
-1.77
-1.02
-0.46
Net debt / equity
0.38
1.43
1.92
2.14
Net debt / op. profit
1.04
3.14
5.3
8.16
Cost breakup (₹)
Material costs
-69.02
-70.99
-72.16
-71.24
Employee costs
-6.4
-7.18
-7.1
-7.57
Other costs
-11.04
-10.81
-12.37
-14.39
