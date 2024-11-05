Board Meeting 5 Nov 2024 29 Oct 2024

XPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Oct 2024 8 Oct 2024

XPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of right to subscribe the equity shares of the Company against fully-paid up warrants and matters incidental thereto. Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of warrants allotted on preferential basis (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)

Board Meeting 26 Jul 2024 18 Jul 2024

XPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached financial results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)

Board Meeting 28 May 2024 21 May 2024

XPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and Dividend. Outcome of Board Meeting - Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)

Board Meeting 26 Feb 2024 26 Feb 2024

Unaudited Interim Condensed Financials

Board Meeting 29 Jan 2024 20 Jan 2024