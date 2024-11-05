iifl-logo-icon 1
XPRO India Ltd Board Meeting

XPRO India CORPORATE ACTIONS

PurposeBoard Meetings DateAnnouncement Date
Board Meeting5 Nov 202429 Oct 2024
XPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 05/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended September 30 2024 Unaudited Consolidated and Standalone Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024 (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 05.11.2024)
Board Meeting15 Oct 20248 Oct 2024
XPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 15/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the allotment of Equity Shares on exercise of right to subscribe the equity shares of the Company against fully-paid up warrants and matters incidental thereto. Allotment of Equity Shares pursuant to exercise of warrants allotted on preferential basis (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 15/10/2024)
Board Meeting26 Jul 202418 Jul 2024
XPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 26/07/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended June 30 2024. Please find attached financial results for the Quarter ended June 30, 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 26/07/2024)
Board Meeting28 May 202421 May 2024
XPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 28/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve the Audited Financial Results for the Quarter and year ended March 31 2024 and Dividend. Outcome of Board Meeting - Dividend (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 28.05.2024)
Board Meeting26 Feb 202426 Feb 2024
Unaudited Interim Condensed Financials
Board Meeting29 Jan 202420 Jan 2024
XPRO INDIA LTD.has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 29/01/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Un-audited Standalone and Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the quarter ended December 31 2023 and consider issue and allotment of Warrants in terms of the Special Resolution passed by the Members of the Company at the Extra-Ordinary General Meeting held on January 16 2024. Unaudited Financial Results for the Quater ended 31st December, 2023. Board Meeting Outcome - Allotment of Warrants (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 29/01/2024)

