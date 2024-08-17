iifl-logo-icon 1
Glory Films Ltd Share Price

0.5
(0.00%)
May 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Glory Films Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

0.45

Prev. Close

0.5

Turnover(Lac.)

0.01

Day's High

0.5

Day's Low

0.45

52 Week's High

0

52 Week's Low

0

Book Value

6.63

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

2.97

P/E

0

EPS

0

Divi. Yield

0

Glory Films Ltd Corporate Action

No Record Found

Glory Films Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Glory Films Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|07:14 AM
Mar-2014Sep-2013Jun-2013Mar-2013
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 4.64%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 4.64%

Non-Promoter- 95.35%

Institutions: 0.00%

Non-Institutions: 95.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Glory Films Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011Mar-2010

Equity Capital

59.47

59.47

59.47

25.37

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

35.29

60.77

80.52

62.4

Net Worth

94.76

120.24

139.99

87.77

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

76.75

124.88

167.72

yoy growth (%)

-38.53

-25.53

Raw materials

-65.84

-96.46

-136.18

As % of sales

85.78

77.23

81.19

Employee costs

-2.88

-3.02

-2.4

View Profit & Loss
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Profit before tax

-22.29

-19.96

4.68

Depreciation

-14.31

-14.32

-9.03

Tax paid

-3.18

0.21

-1.2

Working capital

-8.81

-9.65

Other operating items

View Cash Flow
Y/e 31 MarMar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-38.53

-25.53

Op profit growth

-121.96

-54.53

EBIT growth

-1,244.51

-92.42

Net profit growth

29.03

-3,993.06

View Ratios

No Record Found

View Annually Results

Glory Films Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Glory Films Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Yogesh P Kela

Additional Director

P C Tiwari

Director

Umesh P Kela

Director

Muralidharan Lyengar

Additional Director

Navin C Chokshi

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Glory Films Ltd

Summary

The Company was incorporated on 15th December 1997 as a private limited company with the main object to carry on the business of manufacturing of co extruded multi layer barrier film for packing of various food and non-food products. The present plant can be used to manufacture mono as well as multilayer films. Mr. Prakash N. Kela, Mr. Yogesh P. Kela and Mr. Umesh P. Kela are promoted the company. The company commenced its Commercial production since March 1998. December 2005, the company has converted into public limited company.The Company is setting up an expansion project whereby the existing manufacturing facility at Daman would be expanded and a new manufacturing facility at Daman (U.T.) would be acquired.May 2007, the company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 82,20,000 Equity shares to the public. Issue price is Rs.48/- per share.
