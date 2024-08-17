SectorPackaging
Open₹0.45
Prev. Close₹0.5
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.01
Day's High₹0.5
Day's Low₹0.45
52 Week's High₹0
52 Week's Low₹0
Book Value₹6.63
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)2.97
P/E0
EPS0
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
59.47
59.47
59.47
25.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.29
60.77
80.52
62.4
Net Worth
94.76
120.24
139.99
87.77
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
76.75
124.88
167.72
yoy growth (%)
-38.53
-25.53
Raw materials
-65.84
-96.46
-136.18
As % of sales
85.78
77.23
81.19
Employee costs
-2.88
-3.02
-2.4
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-22.29
-19.96
4.68
Depreciation
-14.31
-14.32
-9.03
Tax paid
-3.18
0.21
-1.2
Working capital
-8.81
-9.65
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-38.53
-25.53
Op profit growth
-121.96
-54.53
EBIT growth
-1,244.51
-92.42
Net profit growth
29.03
-3,993.06
Managing Director
Yogesh P Kela
Additional Director
P C Tiwari
Director
Umesh P Kela
Director
Muralidharan Lyengar
Additional Director
Navin C Chokshi
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Summary
The Company was incorporated on 15th December 1997 as a private limited company with the main object to carry on the business of manufacturing of co extruded multi layer barrier film for packing of various food and non-food products. The present plant can be used to manufacture mono as well as multilayer films. Mr. Prakash N. Kela, Mr. Yogesh P. Kela and Mr. Umesh P. Kela are promoted the company. The company commenced its Commercial production since March 1998. December 2005, the company has converted into public limited company.The Company is setting up an expansion project whereby the existing manufacturing facility at Daman would be expanded and a new manufacturing facility at Daman (U.T.) would be acquired.May 2007, the company has entered into capital market. The company has issued 82,20,000 Equity shares to the public. Issue price is Rs.48/- per share.
