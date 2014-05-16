Glory Films Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Profit before tax
-22.29
-19.96
4.68
Depreciation
-14.31
-14.32
-9.03
Tax paid
-3.18
0.21
-1.2
Working capital
-8.81
-9.65
Other operating items
Operating
-48.61
-43.71
Capital expenditure
0.54
0.2
Free cash flow
-48.06
-43.51
Equity raised
121.53
161.03
Investing
0
0
Financing
37.51
46.93
Dividends paid
0
0
0
Net in cash
110.98
164.44
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.