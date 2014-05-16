Glory Films Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
|Mar-2010
Equity Capital
59.47
59.47
59.47
25.37
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
35.29
60.77
80.52
62.4
Net Worth
94.76
120.24
139.99
87.77
Minority Interest
Debt
119.06
109.61
102.38
104.98
Deferred Tax Liability Net
15.8
11.69
4.18
3.83
Total Liabilities
229.62
241.54
246.55
196.58
Fixed Assets
123.27
137.03
151.09
129.31
Intangible Assets
Investments
0
0
0
1.66
Deferred Tax Asset Net
8.66
7.73
0
0
Networking Capital
94.05
92.67
93.07
63.05
Inventories
10.54
12.04
20.27
13.46
Inventory Days
50.12
35.18
44.11
Sundry Debtors
55.17
50.81
47.7
27.33
Debtor Days
262.35
148.5
103.8
Other Current Assets
80.09
71.08
49.79
65.27
Sundry Creditors
-40.18
-33.92
-19.2
-32.68
Creditor Days
191.06
99.13
41.78
Other Current Liabilities
-11.57
-7.34
-5.49
-10.33
Cash
3.64
4.11
2.39
2.56
Total Assets
229.62
241.54
246.55
196.58
