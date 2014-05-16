Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Revenue
76.75
124.88
167.72
yoy growth (%)
-38.53
-25.53
Raw materials
-65.84
-96.46
-136.18
As % of sales
85.78
77.23
81.19
Employee costs
-2.88
-3.02
-2.4
As % of sales
3.76
2.42
1.43
Other costs
-9.96
-16.57
-9.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
12.98
13.27
5.78
Operating profit
-1.93
8.82
19.41
OPM
-2.52
7.06
11.57
Depreciation
-14.31
-14.32
-9.03
Interest expense
-6.51
-21.34
-13.52
Other income
0.47
6.87
7.82
Profit before tax
-22.29
-19.96
4.68
Taxes
-3.18
0.21
-1.2
Tax rate
14.27
-1.1
-25.84
Minorities and other
0
0
0
Adj. profit
-25.47
-19.74
3.47
Exceptional items
0
0
-2.96
Net profit
-25.47
-19.74
0.5
yoy growth (%)
29.03
-3,993.06
NPM
-33.19
-15.81
0.3
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.