iifl-logo-icon 1
iifl-logo-icon 1

Glory Films Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

0.5
(0.00%)
May 16, 2014|12:00:00 AM

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

QUICKLINKS FOR Glory Films Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Revenue

76.75

124.88

167.72

yoy growth (%)

-38.53

-25.53

Raw materials

-65.84

-96.46

-136.18

As % of sales

85.78

77.23

81.19

Employee costs

-2.88

-3.02

-2.4

As % of sales

3.76

2.42

1.43

Other costs

-9.96

-16.57

-9.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

12.98

13.27

5.78

Operating profit

-1.93

8.82

19.41

OPM

-2.52

7.06

11.57

Depreciation

-14.31

-14.32

-9.03

Interest expense

-6.51

-21.34

-13.52

Other income

0.47

6.87

7.82

Profit before tax

-22.29

-19.96

4.68

Taxes

-3.18

0.21

-1.2

Tax rate

14.27

-1.1

-25.84

Minorities and other

0

0

0

Adj. profit

-25.47

-19.74

3.47

Exceptional items

0

0

-2.96

Net profit

-25.47

-19.74

0.5

yoy growth (%)

29.03

-3,993.06

NPM

-33.19

-15.81

0.3

Glory Films Ltd : related Articles

No Record Found

QUICKLINKS FOR Glory Films Ltd

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Market
Derivatives
IPO
Mutual Funds
Calculators
Nifty 50
Company
Loans
Knowledge Center
News
Logo

Logo IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000

Logo IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696

Download The App Now

appapp
Loading...

Follow us on

facebooktwitterrssyoutubeinstagramlinkedintelegram

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

About
IIFL Group
Products & Services
Trading Documentation
Useful Links
For Investors

ATTENTION INVESTORS

RISK DISCLOSURE ON DERIVATIVES

Copyright © IIFL Capital Services Limited (Formerly known as IIFL Securities Ltd). All rights Reserved.

IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248

plus
We are ISO 27001:2013 Certified.

This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.