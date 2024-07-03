iifl-logo-icon 1
Sah Polymers Ltd Share Price

85.1
(-2.22%)
Jan 6, 2025|10:56:40 AM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open84.86
  • Day's High85.1
  • 52 Wk High134.3
  • Prev. Close87.03
  • Day's Low84.86
  • 52 Wk Low 71.55
  • Turnover (lac)0.1
  • P/E328.19
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value32.51
  • EPS0.26
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)219.52
  • Div. Yield0
Sah Polymers Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

84.86

Prev. Close

87.03

Turnover(Lac.)

0.1

Day's High

85.1

Day's Low

84.86

52 Week's High

134.3

52 Week's Low

71.55

Book Value

32.51

Face Value

10

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

219.52

P/E

328.19

EPS

0.26

Divi. Yield

0

Sah Polymers Ltd Corporate Action

27 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

EGM

arrow

21 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

BookCloser

arrow

18 May 2023

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 0.5

Record Date: 07 Jul, 2023

arrow

17 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 17 Jun, 2024

arrow

Sah Polymers Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Sah Polymers Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|11:23 AM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 60.45%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 60.45%

Non-Promoter- 3.63%

Institutions: 3.63%

Non-Institutions: 35.90%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Sah Polymers Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

25.8

25.8

15.6

15.6

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

57.52

58.3

8.27

4.49

Net Worth

83.32

84.1

23.87

20.09

Minority Interest

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2020Mar-2019

Gross Sales

109.19

95.4

80.51

49.1

45.18

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

109.19

95.4

80.51

49.1

45.18

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

0

Other Income

2.33

1.82

0.72

0.81

0.43

Sah Polymers Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Sah Polymers Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Independent Director

R C Soni.

Whole-time Director

Hakim Sadiq Ali Tidiwala

Non Executive Director

Asad Daud

Independent Director

Nikhil Raut

Independent Director

SANJAY SUTHAR

Whole Time Director

Murtaza Ali Moti

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Runel Saxena

Independent Director

Asha Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Sah Polymers Ltd

Summary

Sah Polymers Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the name and style of Peacock Continental Limited at Udaipur Rajasthan, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 20, 1992. The Company commenced commercial operations pursuant to a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated November 04, 1992 and name of the Company was changed to Sah Polymers Limited. Consequent upon change of name a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 24, 1998 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Udaipur Rajasthan.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of Polypropylene (PP)/ High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC Bags, Woven Sacks, HDPE/PP woven fabrics, based products of different weight, sizes and colors as per customers specifications. The Company offer customized bulk packaging solutions to business-to-business (B2B) manufacturers catering to different industries such as Agro Pesticides Industry, Basic Drug Industry, Cement Industry, Chemical Industry, Fertilizer Industry, Food Products Industry, Textile Industry Ceramic Industry and Steel Industry. Besides, it is a Del Credere Associate cumConsignment Stockist (DCA/ CS) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and also operates as Dealer Operated Polymer Warehouse (DOPW) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for their polymer division. Presently, the Company has one manufacturing facility with installed production capacity of 3960 MTPA located at Udaipur, Raja
Company FAQs

What is the Sah Polymers Ltd share price today?

The Sah Polymers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹85.1 today.

What is the Market Cap of Sah Polymers Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sah Polymers Ltd is ₹219.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Sah Polymers Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Sah Polymers Ltd is 328.19 and 2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Sah Polymers Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sah Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sah Polymers Ltd is ₹71.55 and ₹134.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Sah Polymers Ltd?

Sah Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -30.57%, 6 Month at -6.03%, 3 Month at -6.61% and 1 Month at -12.76%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Sah Polymers Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Sah Polymers Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 60.46 %
Institutions - 3.64 %
Public - 35.90 %

