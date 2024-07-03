Summary

Sah Polymers Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the name and style of Peacock Continental Limited at Udaipur Rajasthan, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 20, 1992. The Company commenced commercial operations pursuant to a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated November 04, 1992 and name of the Company was changed to Sah Polymers Limited. Consequent upon change of name a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 24, 1998 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Udaipur Rajasthan.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of Polypropylene (PP)/ High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC Bags, Woven Sacks, HDPE/PP woven fabrics, based products of different weight, sizes and colors as per customers specifications. The Company offer customized bulk packaging solutions to business-to-business (B2B) manufacturers catering to different industries such as Agro Pesticides Industry, Basic Drug Industry, Cement Industry, Chemical Industry, Fertilizer Industry, Food Products Industry, Textile Industry Ceramic Industry and Steel Industry. Besides, it is a Del Credere Associate cumConsignment Stockist (DCA/ CS) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and also operates as Dealer Operated Polymer Warehouse (DOPW) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for their polymer division. Presently, the Company has one manufacturing facility with installed production capacity of 3960 MTPA located at Udaipur, Raja

