Open₹84.86
Prev. Close₹87.03
Turnover(Lac.)₹0.1
Day's High₹85.1
Day's Low₹84.86
52 Week's High₹134.3
52 Week's Low₹71.55
Book Value₹32.51
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)219.52
P/E328.19
EPS0.26
Divi. Yield0
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.8
25.8
15.6
15.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.52
58.3
8.27
4.49
Net Worth
83.32
84.1
23.87
20.09
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2019
Gross Sales
109.19
95.4
80.51
49.1
45.18
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
109.19
95.4
80.51
49.1
45.18
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
0
Other Income
2.33
1.82
0.72
0.81
0.43
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Independent Director
R C Soni.
Whole-time Director
Hakim Sadiq Ali Tidiwala
Non Executive Director
Asad Daud
Independent Director
Nikhil Raut
Independent Director
SANJAY SUTHAR
Whole Time Director
Murtaza Ali Moti
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Runel Saxena
Independent Director
Asha Jain
Sah Polymers Ltd. was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the name and style of Peacock Continental Limited at Udaipur Rajasthan, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 20, 1992. The Company commenced commercial operations pursuant to a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated November 04, 1992 and name of the Company was changed to Sah Polymers Limited. Consequent upon change of name a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 24, 1998 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Udaipur Rajasthan.The Company is an ISO 9001:2015 certified company, primarily engaged in manufacturing and selling of Polypropylene (PP)/ High Density Polyethylene (HDPE) FIBC Bags, Woven Sacks, HDPE/PP woven fabrics, based products of different weight, sizes and colors as per customers specifications. The Company offer customized bulk packaging solutions to business-to-business (B2B) manufacturers catering to different industries such as Agro Pesticides Industry, Basic Drug Industry, Cement Industry, Chemical Industry, Fertilizer Industry, Food Products Industry, Textile Industry Ceramic Industry and Steel Industry. Besides, it is a Del Credere Associate cumConsignment Stockist (DCA/ CS) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and also operates as Dealer Operated Polymer Warehouse (DOPW) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for their polymer division. Presently, the Company has one manufacturing facility with installed production capacity of 3960 MTPA located at Udaipur, Raja
The Sah Polymers Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹85.1 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Sah Polymers Ltd is ₹219.52 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Sah Polymers Ltd is 328.19 and 2.62 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Sah Polymers Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Sah Polymers Ltd is ₹71.55 and ₹134.3 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Sah Polymers Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at -30.57%, 6 Month at -6.03%, 3 Month at -6.61% and 1 Month at -12.76%.
