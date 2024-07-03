Sah Polymers Ltd Summary

Sah Polymers Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company under the name and style of Peacock Continental Limited at Udaipur Rajasthan, vide Certificate of Incorporation dated April 20, 1992. The Company commenced commercial operations pursuant to a Certificate of Commencement of Business dated November 04, 1992 and name of the Company was changed to Sah Polymers Limited. Consequent upon change of name a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 24, 1998 was issued by Registrar of Companies, Udaipur Rajasthan.Company is engaged in the business of manufacturing and marketing of Flexible Intermediate Bulk Containers (FIBC), Polypropylene Woven Bags, BOPP Laminated Bags and other flexible packaging products. In addition, Company is also DCA and DOPW of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for its Polymers Marketing in respect of the Udaipur and Jaipur regions. The Company offer customized bulk packaging solutions to business-to-business (B2B) manufacturers catering to different industries such as Agro Pesticides Industry, Basic Drug Industry, Cement Industry, Chemical Industry, Fertilizer Industry, Food Products Industry, Textile Industry Ceramic Industry and Steel Industry. Besides, it is a Del Credere Associate cum Consignment Stockist (DCA/ CS) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited and also operates as Dealer Operated Polymer Warehouse (DOPW) of Indian Oil Corporation Limited for their polymer division. Presently, the Company has one manufacturing facility with installed production capacity of 3960 MTPA located at Udaipur, Rajasthan. Over the years, it had made investments, from time to time, in their manufacturing infrastructure to support the product portfolio requirements and its reach. In 1992, the Company started to manufacture plastic goods.In 2019, the Company was merged with its wholly owned subsidiary, Sat E-Com Limited (SEL) in November, 2019 through Scheme of Amalgamation, which became effective from Appointed Date i.e., 1 April 2019. Accordingly, the entire business and the whole of the undertaking of SEL, as a going concern stood transferred to and vested in the Company with effect from April 01, 2019.The Company acquired 33,884 Equity Shares constituting 51.01% of the equity Share Capital of Fibcorp Polyweave Private Limited, making it a Subsidiary of the Company with effect from January 05, 2022.The Company made an Initial Public Offer by issuing 1,02,00,000 Equity Shares of face value of Rs 10/- each by raising funds aggregating to Rs 66 Crore in January, 2023. The Company commissioned second manufacturing plant at Modi, Udaipur; doubling the total production capacity from 3,690 TPA to 7,920 TPA in January, 2023.