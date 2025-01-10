Sah Polymers Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
25.8
25.8
15.6
15.6
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
57.52
58.3
8.27
4.49
Net Worth
83.32
84.1
23.87
20.09
Minority Interest
Debt
28.67
22.63
28.71
13.79
Deferred Tax Liability Net
2.48
2.31
1.45
1.43
Total Liabilities
114.47
109.04
54.03
35.31
Fixed Assets
47.77
44.28
21.09
14.26
Intangible Assets
Investments
5.61
5.61
5.61
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
0.65
0.51
0
0
Networking Capital
47.78
38
25.46
18.6
Inventories
20.37
17.84
10.63
5.72
Inventory Days
Sundry Debtors
20.61
10.57
12.18
9.69
Debtor Days
Other Current Assets
16.83
18.09
10.61
8.46
Sundry Creditors
-7.47
-5.53
-5.79
-3.41
Creditor Days
Other Current Liabilities
-2.56
-2.97
-2.17
-1.86
Cash
12.66
20.64
1.87
2.45
Total Assets
114.47
109.04
54.03
35.31
