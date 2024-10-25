Board Meeting 25 Oct 2024 21 Oct 2024

Sah Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 25/10/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter & half yearly ended on September 30 2024 and Limited review report thereon; 2. Any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) if any, we wish to inform you that the Board of Directors (Board) of Sah Polymers Limited (Company) at its Meeting held today i.e., Friday, October 25, 2024, inter alia, transacted the following business: a.) Financial Results: Considered and approved the unaudited Standalone and unaudited Consolidated Financial Results of the Company for the Second Quarter and half year ended on September 30, 2024, along with Auditors Limited Review Reports thereon. In this regard, please find enclosed herewith the copy of the same as Annexure no. I. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 25.10.2024)

Board Meeting 1 Aug 2024 25 Jul 2024

Sah Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 01/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Pursuant to regulation 29(1) (a) of SEBI(LODR) Regulation 2015 we wish to inform that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled to be held on Thursday August 01 2024 at the registered office E-260-261 Mewar Industrial Area Madri Udaipur-313003 at 03:30 P.M. inter-alia to To consider and approve the Unaudited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended on June 30 2024 and Limited review report thereon; and any other business with the permission of the Chair. Pursuant to the provisions of Regulation 30 and 33 and other applicable provisions of SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015 (SEBI LODR) if any, we wish to inform you the Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Thursday, August 01, 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 01/08/2024)

Board Meeting 3 May 2024 25 Apr 2024

Sah Polymers Ltdhas informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 03/05/2024 ,inter alia, to consider and approve Prior Intimation of Board Meeting under reg29 of Sebi (LODR) regulations,2015 to be scheduled on Friday, 03.05.2024 interalia , to consider and approve the Audited Standalone & Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended on March 31, 2024, and Auditors Report thereon. Submission of Outcome of the Board Meeting held on Friday, May 03, 2024 inter alia, transacted the following business: a.) Financial Results b.) Appointment of Secretarial Auditors c.) Appointment of Internal Auditors d.) Reappointment of Mr. Hakim Sadiq Ali Tidiwala (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 03.05.2024) Submission of Newspaper Publication of the Extract of the Consolidated Financial Result for the quarter & year ended on 31.03.2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 04.05.2024)

Board Meeting 12 Feb 2024 12 Feb 2024

Intimation of the outcome of Independent directors Meeting held today , Monday, February 12 ,2024 .

Board Meeting 9 Feb 2024 3 Feb 2024