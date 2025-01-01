iifl-logo-icon 1
Sah Polymers Ltd EGM

95
(4.80%)
Jan 17, 2025|03:29:05 PM

Sah Polymers CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateMeeting Date
EGM27 Nov 202430 Dec 2024
Intimation of Notice of Equity Shareholders pursuant of NCLT direction in connection with scheme. Outcome of NCLT convened Meeting of Equity shareholders & Creditors pursuant to the NCLT order . (As Per Bse Announcement Dated on 01.01.2025)
EGM29 Oct 202419 Nov 2024
Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI(LODR), Regulation 2015, we would like to Inform for EGM to be scheduled on Tuesday the 19th day of November,2024 and relevant Cut off date & remote e-voting dates as attached. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of SEBI LODR , we hereby submit the proceedings of EGM held on November 19, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 19.11.2024)

