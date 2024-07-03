Invest wise with Expert advice
SectorPackaging
Open₹292
Prev. Close₹243.9
Turnover(Lac.)₹488.01
Day's High₹292
Day's Low₹235
52 Week's High₹351.35
52 Week's Low₹179.9
Book Value₹157.43
Face Value₹10
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)411.1
P/E26.67
EPS9.06
Divi. Yield0.41
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.18
17.18
17.18
17.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
246.24
226.03
199.78
164.9
Net Worth
263.42
243.21
216.96
182.08
Minority Interest
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
447.08
460.08
367.25
392.58
yoy growth (%)
-2.82
25.27
-6.45
-15.54
Raw materials
-265.32
-274.64
-229.14
-246.41
As % of sales
59.34
59.69
62.39
62.76
Employee costs
-28.61
-30.8
-27.21
-25.95
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
16.69
6.8
13.62
20.24
Depreciation
-29.51
-29.96
-12.99
-15.59
Tax paid
-5.37
-1.22
-4.26
-6.13
Working capital
-3.49
-25.51
-5.28
11.42
Other operating items
|Y/e 31 Mar
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Growth matrix (%)
Revenue growth
-2.82
25.27
-6.45
-15.54
Op profit growth
7.18
69.77
-22.61
13
EBIT growth
18.6
32.62
-25.53
23.54
Net profit growth
618.81
-74.78
-33.72
108.04
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2015
|Mar-2014
|Mar-2013
|Mar-2012
|Mar-2011
Gross Sales
462.27
457.57
436.85
384.54
343.89
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
462.27
457.57
436.85
384.54
343.89
Other Operating Income
2.57
2.03
2.63
1.07
1
Other Income
0.86
0.46
2.04
1.26
1.15
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Managing Director
Malav A Dani
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Jayendra Ratilal Shah
Whole-time Director
Mehernosh Adi Mehta
Independent Director
Bomi Pesi Chinoy
Independent Director
Aditya M Sheth
Independent Director
Kalpana Vithaldas Merchant
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Ashish Roongta
Vice Chairman
Ina A Dani
Independent Director
Prakash D Trivedi
Independent Director
Anjan Ray
Non Executive Director
S Sivaram
Reports by Hitech Corporation Ltd
Summary
Hitech Corporation Ltd (Formerly known as Hi-Tech Plast Limited), incorporated in October, 1991, is a leading manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging solutions for a variety of customer segments from industries such as paints and coatings, agrochemicals, personal care, home care, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and oils & lubricants. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing of rigid plastic containers specially catering to customers relating to Paints, Lube agro chemical, FMCG, personal and health care and home care product as well as export market. As at March 31, 2023, Geetanjali Trading & Investments Private Limited, the holding company owned 69.11% of the Companys equity share capital.The new manufacturing unit at Masat, Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Havelli commenced its commercial production in April 2003. Plastic & Precision Machinefabrik Limited (PPMF) was amalgamated with the Company effective from 1st April 2003, through the Scheme of Amalgamation. Similarly, the Companys wholly owned subsidiary Multitech Plast Containers Limited was amalgamated with the Company, with effect from 1st April 2005. During year 2004-05, the Company purchased the remaining equity shares of Multitech Plast Containers Limited and Clear Plastics Limited, thereby making them the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The new manufacturing unit in Rohtak, Haryana commenced its commercial production in April 2010. After commissioning of manufacturing unit in Rohtak, the Company exp
Read More
The Hitech Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹239.35 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hitech Corporation Ltd is ₹411.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Hitech Corporation Ltd is 26.67 and 1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hitech Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hitech Corporation Ltd is ₹179.9 and ₹351.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Hitech Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.80%, 3 Years at -6.87%, 1 Year at -4.50%, 6 Month at 3.40%, 3 Month at -10.03% and 1 Month at -0.61%.
