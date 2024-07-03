iifl-logo-icon 1
Hitech Corporation Ltd Share Price

239.35
(-1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025|03:31:08 PM

  • Open292
  • Day's High292
  • 52 Wk High351.35
  • Prev. Close243.9
  • Day's Low235
  • 52 Wk Low 179.9
  • Turnover (lac)488.01
  • P/E26.67
  • Face Value10
  • Book Value157.43
  • EPS9.06
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)411.1
  • Div. Yield0.41
No Records Found

Hitech Corporation Ltd KEY RATIOS

Hitech Corporation Ltd Corporate Action

16 May 2024

12:00 AM

Dividend

Dividend Amount: 1

Record Date: 19 Jul, 2024

arrow

28 Jun 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 28 Jun, 2024

arrow

8 Nov 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

Hitech Corporation Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

No Record Found

Hitech Corporation Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|06:58 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 74.43%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 74.43%

Non-Promoter- 0.20%

Institutions: 0.20%

Non-Institutions: 25.35%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Hitech Corporation Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

17.18

17.18

17.18

17.18

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

246.24

226.03

199.78

164.9

Net Worth

263.42

243.21

216.96

182.08

Minority Interest

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

447.08

460.08

367.25

392.58

yoy growth (%)

-2.82

25.27

-6.45

-15.54

Raw materials

-265.32

-274.64

-229.14

-246.41

As % of sales

59.34

59.69

62.39

62.76

Employee costs

-28.61

-30.8

-27.21

-25.95

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

16.69

6.8

13.62

20.24

Depreciation

-29.51

-29.96

-12.99

-15.59

Tax paid

-5.37

-1.22

-4.26

-6.13

Working capital

-3.49

-25.51

-5.28

11.42

Other operating items

Y/e 31 MarMar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Growth matrix (%)

Revenue growth

-2.82

25.27

-6.45

-15.54

Op profit growth

7.18

69.77

-22.61

13

EBIT growth

18.6

32.62

-25.53

23.54

Net profit growth

618.81

-74.78

-33.72

108.04

Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2015Mar-2014Mar-2013Mar-2012Mar-2011

Gross Sales

462.27

457.57

436.85

384.54

343.89

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

462.27

457.57

436.85

384.54

343.89

Other Operating Income

2.57

2.03

2.63

1.07

1

Other Income

0.86

0.46

2.04

1.26

1.15

Hitech Corporation Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

MORE ABOUT Hitech Corporation Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Managing Director

Malav A Dani

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Jayendra Ratilal Shah

Whole-time Director

Mehernosh Adi Mehta

Independent Director

Bomi Pesi Chinoy

Independent Director

Aditya M Sheth

Independent Director

Kalpana Vithaldas Merchant

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Ashish Roongta

Vice Chairman

Ina A Dani

Independent Director

Prakash D Trivedi

Independent Director

Anjan Ray

Non Executive Director

S Sivaram

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Hitech Corporation Ltd

Summary

Hitech Corporation Ltd (Formerly known as Hi-Tech Plast Limited), incorporated in October, 1991, is a leading manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging solutions for a variety of customer segments from industries such as paints and coatings, agrochemicals, personal care, home care, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and oils & lubricants. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing of rigid plastic containers specially catering to customers relating to Paints, Lube agro chemical, FMCG, personal and health care and home care product as well as export market. As at March 31, 2023, Geetanjali Trading & Investments Private Limited, the holding company owned 69.11% of the Companys equity share capital.The new manufacturing unit at Masat, Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Havelli commenced its commercial production in April 2003. Plastic & Precision Machinefabrik Limited (PPMF) was amalgamated with the Company effective from 1st April 2003, through the Scheme of Amalgamation. Similarly, the Companys wholly owned subsidiary Multitech Plast Containers Limited was amalgamated with the Company, with effect from 1st April 2005. During year 2004-05, the Company purchased the remaining equity shares of Multitech Plast Containers Limited and Clear Plastics Limited, thereby making them the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The new manufacturing unit in Rohtak, Haryana commenced its commercial production in April 2010. After commissioning of manufacturing unit in Rohtak, the Company exp
Company FAQs

What is the Hitech Corporation Ltd share price today?

The Hitech Corporation Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹239.35 today.

What is the Market Cap of Hitech Corporation Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Hitech Corporation Ltd is ₹411.10 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Hitech Corporation Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Hitech Corporation Ltd is 26.67 and 1.54 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Hitech Corporation Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Hitech Corporation Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Hitech Corporation Ltd is ₹179.9 and ₹351.35 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Hitech Corporation Ltd?

Hitech Corporation Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at 21.80%, 3 Years at -6.87%, 1 Year at -4.50%, 6 Month at 3.40%, 3 Month at -10.03% and 1 Month at -0.61%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Hitech Corporation Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Hitech Corporation Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 74.43 %
Institutions - 0.21 %
Public - 25.36 %

