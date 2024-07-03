Summary

Hitech Corporation Ltd (Formerly known as Hi-Tech Plast Limited), incorporated in October, 1991, is a leading manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging solutions for a variety of customer segments from industries such as paints and coatings, agrochemicals, personal care, home care, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and oils & lubricants. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing of rigid plastic containers specially catering to customers relating to Paints, Lube agro chemical, FMCG, personal and health care and home care product as well as export market. As at March 31, 2023, Geetanjali Trading & Investments Private Limited, the holding company owned 69.11% of the Companys equity share capital.The new manufacturing unit at Masat, Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Havelli commenced its commercial production in April 2003. Plastic & Precision Machinefabrik Limited (PPMF) was amalgamated with the Company effective from 1st April 2003, through the Scheme of Amalgamation. Similarly, the Companys wholly owned subsidiary Multitech Plast Containers Limited was amalgamated with the Company, with effect from 1st April 2005. During year 2004-05, the Company purchased the remaining equity shares of Multitech Plast Containers Limited and Clear Plastics Limited, thereby making them the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The new manufacturing unit in Rohtak, Haryana commenced its commercial production in April 2010. After commissioning of manufacturing unit in Rohtak, the Company exp

