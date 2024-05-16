iifl-logo-icon 1
Hitech Corporation Ltd Dividend

228
(1.61%)
Jan 17, 2025|01:39:47 PM

Hitech Corp. CORPORATE ACTIONS

18/01/2024calendar-icon
17/01/2025calendar-icon
PurposeAnnouncement DateEx-DateRecord DateDividend AmountDividend per ShareRemark
Dividend16 May 202419 Jul 202419 Jul 2024110Final
(As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024) Recommended payment of dividend of Rs. 1.00 (Rupee One only) per equity share (10%) of the face value of Rs.10 (Rupees Ten) each for the financial year ended 311 March, 2024, subject to approval of the shareholders at the ensuing 33d Annual General Meeting (AGM). As previously intimated, a Final Dividend of Rs. 1.00/- (Rupee One Only) per equity share (10%) of the face value of Rs.10 (Rupees Ten) each for the financial year ended 31st March, 2024, is recommended by the Board of Directors at its meeting held on May 16, 2024 and pursuant to Regulation 42 of the SEBI (Listing Obligations and Disclosure Requirements) Regulations, 2015, the Company has fixed Friday, July 19, 2024 as the Record Date for the purpose of determining entitlement of members to Final Dividend, if declared at the 33rd Annual General Meeting of the Company. The final dividend will be paid on or after July 25, 2024, if declared (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 28/06/2024)

