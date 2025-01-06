iifl-logo-icon 1
Hitech Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

239.35
(-1.87%)
Jan 6, 2025

QUICKLINKS FOR Hitech Corporation Ltd

Hitech Corp. FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Profit before tax

16.69

6.8

13.62

20.24

Depreciation

-29.51

-29.96

-12.99

-15.59

Tax paid

-5.37

-1.22

-4.26

-6.13

Working capital

-3.49

-25.51

-5.28

11.42

Other operating items

Operating

-21.68

-49.89

-8.91

9.94

Capital expenditure

1.74

202.77

-83.16

-24.39

Free cash flow

-19.94

152.87

-92.07

-14.44

Equity raised

273.74

295.03

206.5

270.67

Investing

0

0

0

0

Financing

11.64

191.94

77.8

-5.66

Dividends paid

0

0

1.54

1.55

Net in cash

265.43

639.84

193.77

252.11

