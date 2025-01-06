Hitech Corporation Ltd Cash Flow Statement

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Profit before tax
16.69
6.8
13.62
20.24
Depreciation
-29.51
-29.96
-12.99
-15.59
Tax paid
-5.37
-1.22
-4.26
-6.13
Working capital
-3.49
-25.51
-5.28
11.42
Other operating items
Operating
-21.68
-49.89
-8.91
9.94
Capital expenditure
1.74
202.77
-83.16
-24.39
Free cash flow
-19.94
152.87
-92.07
-14.44
Equity raised
273.74
295.03
206.5
270.67
Investing
0
0
0
0
Financing
11.64
191.94
77.8
-5.66
Dividends paid
0
0
1.54
1.55
Net in cash
265.43
639.84
193.77
252.11
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.