Hitech Corporation Ltd Profit & Loss Statement

245.03
(2.37%)
Jan 7, 2025|03:31:10 PM

QUICKLINKS FOR Hitech Corporation Ltd

FINANCIALS

Profit & LossBalance SheetCash FlowRatiosResults
Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2021Mar-2020Mar-2017Mar-2016

Revenue

447.08

460.08

367.25

392.58

yoy growth (%)

-2.82

25.27

-6.45

-15.54

Raw materials

-265.32

-274.64

-229.14

-246.41

As % of sales

59.34

59.69

62.39

62.76

Employee costs

-28.61

-30.8

-27.21

-25.95

As % of sales

6.39

6.69

7.41

6.61

Other costs

-89.05

-94.84

-75.68

-74.7

As % of sales (Other Cost)

19.92

20.61

20.6

19.02

Operating profit

64.08

59.78

35.21

45.51

OPM

14.33

12.99

9.58

11.59

Depreciation

-29.51

-29.96

-12.99

-15.59

Interest expense

-19.32

-23.56

-9.27

-10.5

Other income

1.45

0.54

0.67

0.83

Profit before tax

16.69

6.8

13.62

20.24

Taxes

-5.37

-1.22

-4.26

-6.13

Tax rate

-32.22

-18

-31.32

-30.28

Minorities and other

0

0

0

0

Adj. profit

11.31

5.58

9.35

14.11

Exceptional items

5.64

-3.22

0

0

Net profit

16.95

2.35

9.35

14.11

yoy growth (%)

618.81

-74.78

-33.72

108.04

NPM

3.79

0.51

2.54

3.59

Hitech Corp. : related Articles

No Record Found

2024, IIFL Capital Services Ltd. All Rights Reserved

