Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2021
|Mar-2020
|Mar-2017
|Mar-2016
Revenue
447.08
460.08
367.25
392.58
yoy growth (%)
-2.82
25.27
-6.45
-15.54
Raw materials
-265.32
-274.64
-229.14
-246.41
As % of sales
59.34
59.69
62.39
62.76
Employee costs
-28.61
-30.8
-27.21
-25.95
As % of sales
6.39
6.69
7.41
6.61
Other costs
-89.05
-94.84
-75.68
-74.7
As % of sales (Other Cost)
19.92
20.61
20.6
19.02
Operating profit
64.08
59.78
35.21
45.51
OPM
14.33
12.99
9.58
11.59
Depreciation
-29.51
-29.96
-12.99
-15.59
Interest expense
-19.32
-23.56
-9.27
-10.5
Other income
1.45
0.54
0.67
0.83
Profit before tax
16.69
6.8
13.62
20.24
Taxes
-5.37
-1.22
-4.26
-6.13
Tax rate
-32.22
-18
-31.32
-30.28
Minorities and other
0
0
0
0
Adj. profit
11.31
5.58
9.35
14.11
Exceptional items
5.64
-3.22
0
0
Net profit
16.95
2.35
9.35
14.11
yoy growth (%)
618.81
-74.78
-33.72
108.04
NPM
3.79
0.51
2.54
3.59
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.