Hitech Corporation Ltd Nine Monthly Results

|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Dec-2014
|Dec-2013
|Dec-2012
|Dec-2011
|Dec-2010
Gross Sales
367.01
345.2
328.33
290.67
253.83
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
367.01
345.2
328.33
290.67
253.83
Other Operating Income
1.99
1.85
1.54
0.93
1.26
Other Income
0.43
0.37
1.23
0.75
0.47
Total Income
369.42
347.42
331.11
292.35
255.58
Total Expenditure
334.61
309.66
292.48
255.44
218.77
PBIDT
34.81
37.75
38.63
36.9
36.81
Interest
13.05
13.28
14.23
13.26
8.98
PBDT
21.75
24.47
24.38
23.63
27.81
Depreciation
11.43
13.92
13.05
11.27
9.22
Minority Interest Before NP
0
0
0
0
0
Tax
4.5
5.53
2.29
3.79
5.13
Deferred Tax
-1.25
-1.03
-0.3
-0.51
0.27
Reported Profit After Tax
7.07
6.05
9.34
9.09
13.18
Minority Interest After NP
0.23
1.46
1.28
-0.14
1.3
Net Profit after Minority Interest
6.84
4.59
8.05
9.22
11.88
Extra-ordinary Items
0
0
0
0
0
Adjusted Profit After Extra-ordinary item
6.84
4.59
8.05
9.22
11.88
EPS (Unit Curr.)
4.71
3.49
6.11
7.03
9.02
Book Value (Unit Curr.)
0
0
0
0
0
Dividend (%)
0
0
0
0
0
Equity
15.18
13.18
13.18
13.18
13.18
Public Shareholding (Number)
43,91,220
43,91,220
43,91,220
43,90,810
43,99,310
Public Shareholding (%)
28.94
33.33
33.33
33.33
33.38
Pledged/Encumbered - No. of Shares
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
0
0
0
0
0
Pledged/Encumbered - % in Total Equity
0
0
0
0
0
Non Encumbered - No. of Shares
1,07,84,480
87,84,480
87,84,480
87,84,890
87,76,390
Non Encumbered - % in Total Promoters Holding
100
100
100
100
100
Non Encumbered - % in Total Equity
71.05
66.66
66.66
66.66
66.61
PBIDTM(%)
9.48
10.93
11.76
12.69
14.5
PBDTM(%)
5.92
7.09
7.42
8.13
10.96
PATM(%)
1.92
1.75
2.84
3.12
5.19
