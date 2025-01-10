Hitech Corporation Ltd Balance Sheet

Invest wise with Expert advice
Invest wise with Expert advice
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
17.18
17.18
17.18
17.18
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
246.24
226.03
199.78
164.9
Net Worth
263.42
243.21
216.96
182.08
Minority Interest
Debt
80.39
63.04
98.86
147.92
Deferred Tax Liability Net
5.9
6.46
7.39
4.18
Total Liabilities
349.71
312.71
323.21
334.18
Fixed Assets
271.15
234.69
247.07
254.06
Intangible Assets
Investments
1.14
0
0
0
Deferred Tax Asset Net
3.38
3.88
4.45
0
Networking Capital
73.21
71.61
70.72
79.24
Inventories
42.07
37.48
43.59
38.7
Inventory Days
31.59
Sundry Debtors
42.34
36.57
43.03
44.15
Debtor Days
36.04
Other Current Assets
31.68
29.16
19.26
30.74
Sundry Creditors
-27.95
-17.79
-19.52
-18.3
Creditor Days
14.94
Other Current Liabilities
-14.93
-13.81
-15.64
-16.05
Cash
0.82
2.55
0.96
0.86
Total Assets
349.7
312.73
323.2
334.16
No Record Found
Invest wise with Expert advice
IIFL Customer Care Number
(Gold/NCD/NBFC/Insurance/NPS)
1860-267-3000 / 7039-050-000
IIFL Capital Services Support WhatsApp Number
+91 9892691696
IIFL Securities Limited - Stock Broker SEBI Regn. No: INZ000164132, PMS SEBI Regn. No: INP000002213,IA SEBI Regn. No: INA000000623, SEBI RA Regn. No: INH000000248
This Certificate Demonstrates That IIFL As An Organization Has Defined And Put In Place Best-Practice Information Security Processes.