Hitech Corporation Ltd Summary

Hitech Corporation Ltd (Formerly known as Hi-Tech Plast Limited), incorporated in October, 1991, is a leading manufacturer of rigid plastic packaging solutions for a variety of customer segments from industries such as paints and coatings, agrochemicals, personal care, home care, pharmaceuticals, food & beverage and oils & lubricants. Presently, the Company is engaged in the manufacturing of rigid plastic containers specially catering to customers relating to Paints, Lube agro chemical, FMCG, personal and health care and home care product as well as export market. As at March 31, 2023, Geetanjali Trading & Investments Private Limited, the holding company owned 69.11% of the Companys equity share capital.The new manufacturing unit at Masat, Silvassa, Dadra & Nagar Havelli commenced its commercial production in April 2003. Plastic & Precision Machinefabrik Limited (PPMF) was amalgamated with the Company effective from 1st April 2003, through the Scheme of Amalgamation. Similarly, the Companys wholly owned subsidiary Multitech Plast Containers Limited was amalgamated with the Company, with effect from 1st April 2005. During year 2004-05, the Company purchased the remaining equity shares of Multitech Plast Containers Limited and Clear Plastics Limited, thereby making them the wholly owned subsidiaries of the Company. The new manufacturing unit in Rohtak, Haryana commenced its commercial production in April 2010. After commissioning of manufacturing unit in Rohtak, the Company expanded installed capacities in the year 2011-12. All these expansions started commercial production costing Rs 14 Crores. Further, it started commercial production at new Khandala Unit in Satara District of Maharashtra on 30th March, 2013.During the year 2014-15, through the Scheme of Amalgamation, Clear Mipak Packaging Solutions Limited (CMPSL), a subsidiary of the Company was merged into the Company, which came into effect from 1st April, 2014 and accordingly, CMPSL ceased to be the subsidiary of the Company. The Rebuilding of factory operation at Rohtak resumed in March, 2017. The Company set up a a facility for manufacturing rigid plastic containers at Mysuru, Karnataka and commenced commercial production at the said plant from end ofSeptember, 2018. Similarly, during the year 2018-19, it commenced construction work at Vizag for manufacturing rigid plasticcontainers and commenced commercial production in the month of August, 2019.As a part of its consolidation initiative, the manufacturing facility of the Company situated at Galonda (Dadra & Nagar Haveli) was shifted and merged with the unit situated at Naroli (Dadra & Nagar Haveli) by transfer of Plant and Machinery and other accessories with effect from October 1, 2018. Similarly, Technology Centre at Chinchwad, Pune was shifted to a separate unit situated within the plant premises at Sanaswadi. The manufacturing operations of the Companys unit situated at Baddi, Himachal Pradesh resumed operations to normalcy in the month of October, 2019.