|Purpose
|Board Meetings Date
|Announcement Date
|Board Meeting
|13 Nov 2024
|8 Nov 2024
|Hitech Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)
|Board Meeting
|8 Aug 2024
|1 Aug 2024
|Hitech Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 8th August 2024 approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)
|Board Meeting
|16 May 2024
|10 May 2024
|Hitech Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 16th May 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 16th May 2024 recommended dividend of Rs. 1 per share for financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing AGM The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 16th May 2024 approved the amendment in MOA of the Company subject to approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024)
|Board Meeting
|15 Apr 2024
|15 Apr 2024
|Intimation of formation of wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in USA Outcome
|Board Meeting
|27 Mar 2024
|27 Mar 2024
|I. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that Mr. Jayendra R. Shah (DIN: 00132613) and Mr. Harish Narendra Motiwalla (DIN: 00029835) will retire from the position of the Independent Directors on completion of their second term of office as an Independent Directors of the Company effecting from the close of business hours on 31st March, 2024. II. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. 27th March, 2024 has proposed the appointment of Mr. Jayendra R. Shah who is above 75 years of age as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. from the date of approval of shareholders by special resolution pursuant to Regulation 17(1A) of Listing Regulations. Mr. Jayendra R. Shah will be appointed as Chairman of the Board with effect from the date of his appointment as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company.
|Board Meeting
|7 Feb 2024
|31 Jan 2024
|Hitech Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 07/02/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Financial Results for the third quarter and nine months ended 31st December 2023. Audited financial results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023 In accordance with Regulation 30, 33 and other applicable provisions of Listing Regulations, as amended from time to t ime, and in continuation of our intimation dated 31st January 2024, the Board of Directors (the Board) of Hitech Corporation Limited (the Company) at its meeting held today, has inter alia approved: 1. Audited Financial Results of the Company for the third quarter and nine months ended December 31, 2023; 2. Appointment Dr. Anjan Ray (DIN: 03630088) as an Additional & Independent Director of the Company for a term of 5 years w.e.f. 7th February 2024 as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee and subject to approval of shareholders. 3. Extension of the term of Mrs. Avan Chaina, Chief Financial Officer of the Company for a period of 1 (one) year w.e.f. February 12, 2024 till February 11, 2025 as recommended by the Nomination and Remuneration Committee. (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on: 07/02/2024)
