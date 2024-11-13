Board Meeting 13 Nov 2024 8 Nov 2024

Hitech Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 13/11/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter and half year ended September 30 2024 Outcome of Board Meeting dated 13th November 2024 (As per BSE Announcement Dated on 13/11/2024)

Board Meeting 8 Aug 2024 1 Aug 2024

Hitech Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 08/08/2024 inter alia to consider and approve Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30 2024. The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 8th August 2024 approved the Audited Standalone Financial Results and Unaudited Consolidated Financial Results for the quarter ended June 30, 2024. (As Per BSE Announcement dated on 08.08.2024)

Board Meeting 16 May 2024 10 May 2024

Hitech Corporation Ltd-has informed BSE that the meeting of the Board of Directors of the Company is scheduled on 16/05/2024 inter alia to consider and approve 1. The Audited Financial Results for the quarter and financial year ended 31st March 2024. 2. Recommendation of Dividend if any for the financial year ended 31st March 2024. Outcome of Board Meeting dated 16th May 2024 The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 16th May 2024 recommended dividend of Rs. 1 per share for financial year ended 31st March 2024 subject to approval of shareholders at ensuing AGM The Board of Directors at its meeting held on 16th May 2024 approved the amendment in MOA of the Company subject to approval of shareholders (As Per BSE Announcement Dated on 16.05.2024)

Board Meeting 15 Apr 2024 15 Apr 2024

Intimation of formation of wholly owned subsidiary of the Company in USA Outcome

Board Meeting 27 Mar 2024 27 Mar 2024

I. Pursuant to the Regulation 30 of the of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (LODR) Regulations, 2015 (Listing Regulations), we would like to inform you that Mr. Jayendra R. Shah (DIN: 00132613) and Mr. Harish Narendra Motiwalla (DIN: 00029835) will retire from the position of the Independent Directors on completion of their second term of office as an Independent Directors of the Company effecting from the close of business hours on 31st March, 2024. II. The Board of Directors at its Meeting held today i.e. 27th March, 2024 has proposed the appointment of Mr. Jayendra R. Shah who is above 75 years of age as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company w.e.f. from the date of approval of shareholders by special resolution pursuant to Regulation 17(1A) of Listing Regulations. Mr. Jayendra R. Shah will be appointed as Chairman of the Board with effect from the date of his appointment as Non-Executive Non-Independent Director of the Company.

Board Meeting 7 Feb 2024 31 Jan 2024