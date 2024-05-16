TO THE MEMBERS OF

HITECH CORPORATION LIMITED

Report on the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements

Opinion

We have audited the accompanying Ind-AS financial statements of HITECH CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company"), which comprise the Balance Sheet as at March 31, 2024, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including Other Comprehensive Income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows for the year then ended and the Notes to the Ind-AS financial statements, including a summary of material accounting policies and other explanatory information (hereinafter referred to as ‘Ind-AS financial statements).

In our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the aforesaid Ind-AS financial statements give the information required by the Companies Act, 2013 (the "Act") in the manner so required and give a true and fair view in conformity with the Indian Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act read with the Companies (India Accounting Standard) Rules, 2015, as amended, ("Ind AS") and with accounting principles generally accepted in India, of the state of affairs of the Company as at March 31, 2024, the profits and total comprehensive income, changes in equity and its cash flows for the year ended on that date.

Basis for Opinion

We conducted our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements in accordance with the Standards on Auditing (SAs) specified under section 143(10) of the Act. Our responsibilities under those Standards are further described in the ‘Auditors Responsibilities for the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements section of our report. We are independent of the Company in accordance with the Code of Ethics issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) together with the ethical requirements that are relevant to our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements under the provisions of the Act and the Rules thereunder, and we have fulfilled our other ethical responsibilities in accordance with these requirements and the Code of Ethics. We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion on the Ind-AS financial statements.

Key Audit Matter

Key audit matters are those matters that, in our professional judgment, were of most significance in our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements of the current period. These matters were addressed in the context of our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements as a whole, and in forming our opinion thereon, and we do not provide a separate opinion on these matters. We have determined the matter described below to be the key audit matter to be communicated in our report.

Key Audit Matter How the matter was addressed in our audit Inventory Existence and Valuation To address the risk of material misstatement on inventories our audit procedures included amongst others: As at March 31, 2024 the Company held Inventory amounting to Rs. 4,206.62 lakhs - assessing the Companys accounting policy for inventory valuation. Inventories are valued at lower of cost and Net realizable value. The Companys major part of inventory comprises raw materials and work-in-progress which are spread across multiple factories. These inventories are physically counted by Management on a periodical basis. There are significant management judgements involved in estimating the overhead costs allocation on inventories, assessing provision towards non- moving or obsolete inventories, as well as net realizable value of items held. - assessing the inventory valuation processes and testing the key controls around inventory existence and valuation assertions. The Managements estimates of net realizable value are based on the most reliable evidence available at the time the estimates are made, of the amount the inventories are expected to realise. The Management also provides for non- moving or obsolete stock on the basis of age of inventory. Such methodology relies upon certain assumptions made in determining appropriate provisioning for such inventories. - verifying the existence and condition of inventory by attending inventory physical counts across various locations. Based on above, existence and valuation of inventories have been identified as a key audit matters. - Challenging management judgements regarding estimates of net realizable value, the methodology used for overhead costs allocation on inventory and provisioning for non-moving or obsolete stock. Refer Notes 2.4(10) and 9 to the Financial Statements.

Information Other than the Ind-AS Financial Statements and Auditors Report Thereon

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the other information. The other information comprises the information in the Management Discussion and Analysis, Boards Report including Annexures to Boards Report and Report on Corporate Governance but does not include the Ind-AS financial statements and our auditors report thereon which we obtained prior to the date of this auditors report.

Our opinion on the Ind-AS financial statements does not cover the other information and we do not express any form of assurance conclusion thereon.

In connection with our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements, our responsibility is to read the other information and, in doing so, consider whether the other information is materially inconsistent with the Ind-AS financial statements or our knowledge obtained during the course of our audit or otherwise appears to be materially misstated. If, based on the work we have performed, we conclude that there is a material misstatement of this other information, we are required to report that fact. We have nothing to report in this regard.

Responsibilities of Management and Those Charged with Governance for the Ind-AS Financial Statements

The Companys Board of Directors is responsible for the matters in Section 134(5) of the Act with respect to the preparation of these Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view of the financial position, financial performance, changes in equity and the cash flows of the Company in accordance with the accounting principles generally accepted in India, including the Accounting Standards specified under section 133 of the Act. This responsibility also includes maintenance of adequate accounting records in accordance with the provisions of the Act for safeguarding the assets of the Company and for preventing and detecting frauds and other irregularities; selection and application of appropriate accounting policies; making judgments and estimates that are reasonable and prudent; and design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls, that were operating effectively for ensuring the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, relevant to the preparation and presentation of the Ind-AS financial statements that give a true and fair view and are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error.

In preparing the Ind-AS financial statements, the Board of Directors is responsible for assessing the Companys ability to continue as a going concern, disclosing, as applicable, matters related to going concern and using the going concern basis of accounting unless the Board of Directors either intends to liquidate the Company or to cease operations, or has no realistic alternative but to do so.

Those Board of Directors are also responsible for overseeing the Companys financial reporting process.

Auditors Responsibility for the Audit of the Ind-AS Financial Statements

Our objectives are to obtain reasonable assurance about whether the Ind-AS financial statements as a whole are free from material misstatement, whether due to fraud or error, and to issue an auditors report that includes our opinion. Reasonable assurance is a high level of assurance but is not a guarantee that an audit conducted in accordance with SAs will always detect a material misstatement when it exists. Misstatements can arise from fraud or error and are considered material if, individually or in the aggregate, they could reasonably be expected to influence the economic decisions of users taken on the basis of these Ind-AS financial statements.

As part of an audit in accordance with SAs, we exercise professional judgment and maintain professional skepticism throughout the audit. We also:

Identify and assess the risks of material misstatement of the financial statements, whether due to fraud or error, design and perform audit procedures responsive to those risks, and obtain audit evidence that is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our opinion. The risk of not detecting a material misstatement resulting from fraud is higher than for one resulting from error, as fraud may involve collusion, forgery, intentional omissions, misrepresentations, or the override of internal control.

Obtain an understanding of internal financial control relevant to the audit in order to design audit procedures that are appropriate in the circumstances. Under section 143(3)(i) of the Act, we are also responsible for expressing our opinion on whether the Company has adequate internal financial controls with reference to financial statements in place and the operating effectiveness of such controls.

Evaluate the appropriateness of accounting policies used and the reasonableness of accounting estimates and related disclosures made by Management.

Conclude on the appropriateness of Managements use of the going concern basis of accounting and, based on the audit evidence obtained, whether a material uncertainty exists related to events or conditions that may cast significant doubt on the Companys ability to continue as a going concern. If we conclude that a material uncertainty exists, we are required to draw attention in our auditors report to the related disclosures in the financial statements or, if such disclosures are inadequate, to modify our opinion. Our conclusions are based on the audit evidence obtained up to the date of our auditors report. However, future events or conditions may cause the Company to cease to continue as a going concern.

Evaluate the overall presentation, structure and content of the financial statements, including the disclosures, and whether the financial statements represent the underlying transactions and events in a manner that achieves fair presentation.

Materiality is the magnitude of misstatements in the financial statements that, individually or in aggregate, makes it probable that the economic decisions of the users of the financial statements may be influenced. We consider quantitative materiality and qualitative factors in (i) planning the scope of our audit work and in evaluating the results of our work; and (ii) to evaluate the effect of any identified misstatements in the Ind-AS financial statements.

We communicate with those charged with governance regarding, among other matters, the planned scope and timing of the audit and significant audit findings, including any significant deficiencies in internal control that we identify during our audit.

We also provide those charged with governance with a statement that we have complied with relevant ethical requirements regarding independence, and to communicate with them all relationships and other matters that may reasonably be thought to bear on our independence, and where applicable, related safeguards.

From the matters communicated with those charged with governance, we determine those matters that were of most significance in the audit of the Ind-AS financial statements of the current period and are therefore the key audit matters. We describe these matters in our auditors report unless law or regulation precludes public disclosure about the matter or when, in extremely rare circumstances, we determine that a matter should not be communicated in our report because the adverse consequences of doing so would reasonably be expected to outweigh the public interest benefits of such communication.

Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements

1. As required by the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020 ("the Order") issued by the Central Government of India in terms of sub-section (11) of section 143 of the Act, we give in the Annexure A, a statement on the matters specified in the paragraphs 3 and 4 of the Order.

2. (A) As required by Section 143 (3) of the Act, we report that:

a) We have sought and obtained all the information and explanations which to the best of our knowledge and belief were necessary for the purposes of our audit.

b) In our opinion, proper books of account as required by law have been kept by the Company so far as it appears from our examination of those books.

c) The Balance Sheet, the Statement of Profit and Loss (including other comprehensive income), the Statement of Changes in Equity and the Statement of Cash Flows dealt with by this Report are in agreement with the books of account.

d) In our opinion, the aforesaid Ind-AS financial statements comply with the Accounting Standards prescribed under section 133 of the Act, read with relevant rules issued thereunder.

e) On the basis of the written representations received from the Directors of the Company as on March 31, 2024 taken on record by the Board of Directors, none of the directors is disqualified as on March 31, 2024 from being appointed as a Director in terms of Section 164 (2) of the Act.

f) With respect to the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements of the Company and the operating effectiveness of such controls, refer to our separate report in Annexure B.

(B) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with Rule 11 of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us:

(a) The Company has disclosed the impact of pending litigations on its financial position in its Ind-AS financial statements – Refer Note 34 to the Ind-AS financial statements.

(b) The Company did not have any material foreseeable losses on long term contracts including derivative contracts requiring provision under the applicable law or accounting standards.

(c) There has been no delay in transferring amounts, required to be transferred, to the Investor Education and Protection Fund by the Company.

(d) (i) The Management has represented that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been advanced or loaned or invested (either from borrowed funds or share premium or any other sources or kind of funds) by the Company to or in any other person(s)/ entity(ies), including foreign entities ("Intermediaries"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Intermediary shall, directly or indirectly lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Company ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(ii) The Management has represented, that, to the best of its knowledge and belief, no funds have been received by the Company from any person(s) or entity(ies), including foreign entity ("Funding Parties"), with the understanding, whether recorded in writing or otherwise, that the Company shall, directly or indirectly, lend or invest in other persons or entities identified in any manner whatsoever by or on behalf of the Funding Party ("Ultimate Beneficiaries") or provide any guarantee, security or the like on behalf of the Ultimate Beneficiaries;

(iii) Based on such audit procedures performed by us that have been considered reasonable and appropriate in the circumstances, nothing has come to our notice that has caused us to believe that the representations under subclause (i) and (ii) of Rule 11(e), as provided under d(i) and d(ii) above, contain any material misstatement.

(e) The final dividend proposed in the previous year, declared and paid by the Company during the year is in accordance with Section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

As stated in Note 33 to the Ind-AS financial statements, the Board of Directors of the Company have proposed final dividend for the year which is subject to the approval of the members at the ensuing Annual General Meeting. The amount of dividend proposed is in accordance with section 123 of the Act, as applicable.

(f) Based on our examination, which included test checks, the Company has used an accounting software for maintaining its books of account for the financial year ended March 31, 2024 which has a feature of recording audit trail (edit log) facility and the same has operated throughout the year for all relevant transactions recorded in the software. Further, during the course of our audit we did not come across any instance of the audit trail feature being tampered with.

As proviso to Rule 3(1) of the Companies (Accounts) Rules, 2014 is applicable from April 1, 2023, reporting under Rule 11(g) of the Companies (Audit and Auditors) Rules, 2014 on preservation of audit trail as per the statutory requirements for record retention is not applicable for the financial year ended March 31, 2024.

(C) With respect to the other matters to be included in the Auditors Report in accordance with the requirements of section 197(16) of the Act, as amended, in our opinion and to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the remuneration paid by the Company to its directors during the year is in accordance with the provisions of section 197 of the Act.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Reg. No.: 104607W/W100166

Jamshed K. Udwadia

PARTNER

Membership No. 124658

UDIN: 24124658BKAIYX4831

Mumbai, May 16, 2024

Annexure A to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 1 under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind-AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Statement on Matters specified in paragraphs 3

& 4 of the Companies (Auditors Report) Order, 2020: i) a) A) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars, including quantitative details and situation of Property, Plant and Equipment and relevant details of right-of-use assets, Investment Property and Non-current Assets Held for Sale.

B) The Company has maintained proper records showing full particulars of intangible assets.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has a programme for physical verification of Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use Assets and Investment Properties) at periodic intervals. In our opinion, the period of verification is reasonable having regard to the size of the Company and the nature of its assets. Pursuant to the programme, certain Property, Plant and Equipment were physically verified by the Management during the year. No material discrepancies were noticed on such verification.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the title deeds of immovable properties (other than properties where the Company is the lessee and the lease agreements are duly executed in favour of the lessee) disclosed in the financial statements are held in the name of the Company, except for the following:

(Rs in lakhs)

Sr. No. Description of property Gross carrying value as on March 31, 2024 Held in the name of Whether promoter, director or their relative or employee Period held- indicate range, where appropriate Reason for not being held in the name of company 1 Freehold Land 55.39 Clear Mipak Packaging Solutions Limited No 19 to 20 years The title deeds of the properties, which are undisputed, are in the name of erstwhile merged entity and the Company is in the process of transferring the properties in its name. 2 Building 277.91 Clear Mipak Packaging Solutions Limited No 19 to 20 years 3 Building 17.94 Clear Mipak Packaging Solutions Limited No 28-29 years 4 Leasehold Land 7.50 Clear Mipak Packaging Solutions Limited No 28-29 years 5 Leasehold Land 265.51 Clear Mipak Packaging Solutions Limited No 12 to 17 years 6 Building 761.00 Clear Mipak Packaging Solutions Limited No 16 to 17 years 7 Leasehold Land 16.30 Clear Mipak Packaging Solutions Limited No 17 to 18 years 8 Building 25.03 Clear Mipak Packaging Solutions Limited No 17 to 18 years

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not revalued its Property, Plant and Equipment (including Right of Use assets) or intangible assets or both during the year.

e) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, no proceedings have been initiated or are pending against the Company as at March 31, 2024 for holding any benami property under the Benami Transactions (Prohibition) Act, 1988 (45 of 1988) and rules made thereunder.

ii) a) The Management has conducted physical verification of inventories (excluding goods-intransit and stocks with third parties) at reasonable intervals. In respect of inventories lying with third parties, these have substantially been confirmed by them. In our opinion, the coverage and procedure of such verification is appropriate. No discrepancies were noticed on verification between the physical stocks and the book records that were 10% or more in the aggregate of each class of inventories.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, the Company has been sanctioned working capital limits in excess of Rs. five crore, in aggregate, during the year, from banks on the basis of security of current assets. The quarterly returns or statements filed by the Company with such banks or financial institutions are in agreement with the books of account of the Company.

iii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not provided any guarantee or security or granted any loans or advances in the nature of loans, secured or unsecured to companies, firms, Limited Liability Partnerships or other parties during the year. The Company has made investments in a company during the year but has not made any investments in firms and limited liability partnerships during the year.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on the audit procedures performed by us, we are of the opinion that the investments made during the year are prima facie, not prejudicial to the interest of the Company.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans and advances in the nature of loans to any party during the year. Accordingly, reporting under provisions of paragraph 3(iii) (c) to (f) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

iv) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not given any loans, guarantees or security as specified under sections 185 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act"). In respect of the investments made by the Company, in our opinion the provisions of section 186 of the Act have been complied with. The Company has not provided any guarantees or security to the parties covered under Section 186 of the Act.

v) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not accepted deposits or amounts which are deemed to be deposits during the year. Hence, the reporting under clause 3 (v) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vi) According to the information and explanations given to us, the maintenance of cost records has not been prescribed by the Central Government under sub-section (1) of section 148 of the Companies Act, 2013 for the business activities carried out by the Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(vi) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

vii) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, the Company is generally regular in depositing undisputed statutory dues, including dues pertaining to provident fund, employees state insurance, income-tax, goods and service tax, duty of customs, cess and other statutory dues with the appropriate authorities, wherever applicable and there are no such outstanding dues as at March 31, 2024, for a period of more than six months from the date they became payable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and the records of the Company examined by us, dues of income tax, sales tax and excise duty not deposited on account of dispute are as follows:

Name of Statute Nature of Dues Amount involved (Rs in lakhs) Period to which the Amount Relates Forum where Dispute is pending Central Excise Act 1944, Central Sales tax Act 1956, and Value Added Tax Act Goods and Service tax. Excise duty disputes 43.09 FY 2015-16 Commissioner Excise/ CESTAT 4.18 FY 2005-07 Appellate Authority Sales Tax dues for Non submission of C Forms, Mismatch in VAT Input Credit and Penalty on Late payment Goods and Service tax (Including Interest and Penalty). 9.55 FY 2012-13 Assessing Officer 23.19 FY 2017-18 Appellate Authority 15.58 FY 2018-19 8.43 FY 2019-20 10.57 FY 2017-18 Assessing Officer Income Tax Act, 1961 Demand based on the order of regular assessment u/s 143(3) of the Act. 444.50 AY 2011-12 to AY 2015-16 Commissioner of Income Tax (Appeals) 2.24 AY 2010-11 Income Tax Appellate Tribunal 0.30 AY 2003-04 High Court, Mumbai 4.88 AY 2007-08, AY 2013-14, AY 2018-19 Income Tax Officer

viii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, there were no transactions relating to previously unrecorded income that have been surrendered or disclosed as income during the year in the tax assessments under the Income Tax Act, 1961 (43 of 1961).

ix) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not defaulted in repayment of loans or other borrowings or in the payment of interest thereon to any lender. Hence, reporting under clause 3(ix)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Company has not been declared willful defaulter by any bank or financial institution or other lender.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, term loans were applied for the purpose for which the loans were obtained.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, on an overall examination of the financial statements of the Company, funds raised on short-term basis have, prima facie, have not been utilised during the year for long-term purposes by the Company.

e) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) (e) of the Order is not applicable.

f) The Company does not have any subsidiary, associate or joint venture and hence reporting under clause 3 (ix) (f) of the Order is not applicable.

x) a) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not raised moneys by way of initial public offer or further public offer (including debt instruments) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on records of the Company examined by us, the Company has not made any preferential allotment or private placement of shares or convertible debentures (fully or partly or optionally) during the year and hence reporting under clause 3(x)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

xi) a) Based upon the audit procedures performed by us, to the best of our knowledge and belief and according to the information and explanations given to us by the Management, no fraud by the Company and no fraud on the Company, has been noticed or reported during the year.

b) In view of what is reported above in clause 3xi(a), the reporting under clause 3xi(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) According to the information and explanations given to us and as represented to us by the Management, there are no whistle blower complaints received by the Company during the year.

xii) In our opinion and according to the information and explanations given to us, the Company is not a Nidhi Company. Hence, reporting under clause 3(xii) of the Order is not applicable.

xiii) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, transactions with the related parties are in compliance with sections 177 and 188 of the Act where applicable and details of such transactions have been disclosed in the Ind-AS financial statements as required by the applicable accounting standards.

xiv) a) In our opinion, the Company has an adequate internal audit system commensurate with the size and the nature of its business.

b) We have considered, the internal audit reports for the year under audit, issued to the Company during the year and till date.

xv) According to the information and explanations given to us and based on our examination of the records of the Company, the Company has not entered into non-cash transactions with its directors or persons connected with him. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xv) of the Order is not applicable.

xvi) a) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(a) of the Order is not applicable.

b) The Company is not required to be registered under section 45-IA of the Reserve Bank of India Act 1934 and hence reporting under clause 3(xvi)(b) of the Order is not applicable.

c) The Company is not a Core Investment Company (CIC) as defined in the regulations made by the Reserve Bank of India and hence reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(c) of the Order is not applicable.

d) According to the information and explanations given to us, the Group does not have more than one Core Investment Company (CIC). Hence, reporting under clause 3 (xvi)(d) of the Order is not applicable to the Company.

xvii) The Company has not incurred cash losses during the financial year covered by our audit and immediately preceding financial year.

xviii) There has been no resignation of statutory auditor of the Company during the year and hence reporting under clause 3 (xviii) of the Order is not applicable.

xix) According to the information and explanations given to us and on the basis of the financial ratios, ageing and expected dates of realization of financial assets and payment of financial liabilities, other information accompanying the financial statements and our knowledge of the Board of Directors and Management plans and based on our examination of the evidence supporting the assumptions, nothing has come to our attention, which causes us to believe that any material uncertainty exists as on the date of the audit report indicating that Company is not capable of meeting its liabilities existing at the date of balance sheet as and when they fall due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date. We, however, state that this is not an assurance as to the future viability of the Company. We further state that our reporting is based on the facts up to the date of the audit report and we neither give any guarantee nor any assurance that all liabilities falling due within a period of one year from the balance sheet date, will get discharged by the Company as and when they fall due.

xx) a) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) other than ongoing projects requiring a transfer to a Fund specified in Schedule VII to the Companies Act in compliance with second proviso to sub-section (5) of Section 135 of the said Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(a) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

b) There are no unspent amounts towards Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) under section (5) of section 135 of the Act, pursuant to any ongoing projects requiring a transfer to special account in compliance with the provision of section 135(6) of the Act. Accordingly, reporting under clause 3(xx)(b) of the Order is not applicable for the year.

xxi) The Company is not required to prepare consolidated financial statements and hence reporting under clause 3 (xxi) of the Order is not applicable.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Reg. No.: 104607W/W100166

Jamshed K. Udwadia

PARTNER

Membership No. 124658

UDIN: 24124658BKAIYX4831

Mumbai, May 16, 2024

Annexure B to the Independent Auditors Report

Referred to in paragraph 2A(f) under ‘Report on Other Legal and Regulatory Requirements section of our Independent Auditors Report to the members of the Company on the Ind-AS financial statements for the year ended March 31, 2024.

Report on the Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind-AS Financial Statements under Clause (i) of Sub-section 3 of Section 143 of the Companies Act, 2013 ("the Act")

We have audited the internal financial controls with reference to the Ind-AS financial statements of HITECH CORPORATION LIMITED ("the Company") as of March 31, 2024 in conjunction with our audit of the Ind-AS financial statements of the Company for the year ended on that date.

Managements Responsibility for Internal Financial Controls

The Companys Management is responsible for establishing and maintaining internal financial controls based on the internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements criteria established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (‘ICAI). These responsibilities include the design, implementation and maintenance of adequate internal financial controls that were operating effectively for ensuring the orderly and efficient conduct of its business, including adherence to Companys policies, the safeguarding of its assets, the prevention and detection of frauds and errors, the accuracy and completeness of the accounting records, and the timely preparation of reliable financial information, as required under the Companies Act, 2013.

Auditors Responsibility

Our responsibility is to express an opinion on the Companys internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements based on our audit. We conducted our audit in accordance with the Guidance Note on Audit of Internal Financial Controls over Financial Reporting (the "Guidance Note") and the Standards on Auditing prescribed under section 143(10) of the Act, to the extent applicable to an audit of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements, both issued by the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India. Those Standards and the Guidance Note require that we comply with ethical requirements and plan and perform the audit to obtain reasonable assurance about whether adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements were established and maintained and if such controls operated effectively in all material respects.

Our audit involves performing procedures to obtain audit evidence about the adequacy of the internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements and their operating effectiveness. Our audit of internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements included obtaining an understanding of internal financial controls with reference to financial statements, assessing the risk that a material weakness exists, and testing and evaluating the design and operating effectiveness of internal control based on the assessed risk. The procedures selected depend on the auditors judgment, including the assessment of the risks of material misstatement of the Ind-AS financial statements, whether due to fraud or error.

We believe that the audit evidence we have obtained is sufficient and appropriate to provide a basis for our audit opinion on the Companys internal financial controls system over financial reporting.

Meaning of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind-AS Financial Statements

A Companys internal financial control with reference to Ind-AS financial statements is a process designed to provide reasonable assurance regarding the reliability of financial reporting and the preparation of Ind-AS financial statements for external purposes in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles. A Companys internal financial control with reference to Ind-AS financial statements includes those policies and procedures that:

(1) pertain to the maintenance of records that, in reasonable detail, accurately and fairly reflect the transactions and dispositions of the assets of the Company;

(2) provide reasonable assurance that transactions are recorded as necessary to permit preparation of Ind-AS financial statements in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles, and that receipts and expenditures of the Company are being made only in accordance with authorizations of management and directors of the Company; and

(3) provide reasonable assurance regarding prevention or timely detection of unauthorized acquisition, use, or disposition of the Companys assets that could have a material effect on the Ind-AS financial statements.

Inherent Limitations of Internal Financial Controls with reference to Ind-AS Financial Statements

Because of the inherent limitations of internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements, including the possibility of collusion or improper management override of controls, material misstatements due to error or fraud may occur and not be detected. Also, projections of any evaluation of the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements to future periods are subject to the risk that the internal financial controls with reference to financial statements may become inadequate because of changes in conditions, or that the degree of compliance with the policies or procedures may deteriorate.

Opinion

In our opinion, to the best of our information and according to the explanations given to us, the Company has, in all material respects, an adequate internal financial controls with reference to Ind-AS financial statements and such internal financial controls were operating effectively as at March 31, 2024, based on the criteria for internal financial control over financial reporting established by the Company considering the essential components of internal control stated in the Guidance Note.

For KALYANIWALLA & MISTRY LLP

CHARTERED ACCOUNTANTS

Firm Reg. No.: 104607W/W100166

Jamshed K. Udwadia

PARTNER

Membership No. 124658

UDIN: 24124658BKAIYX4831

Mumbai, May 16, 2024