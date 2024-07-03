SectorPackaging
Open₹1,109.9
Prev. Close₹1,103.3
Turnover(Lac.)₹717.05
Day's High₹1,109.9
Day's Low₹1,069.9
52 Week's High₹1,506.9
52 Week's Low₹801.55
Book Value₹85.78
Face Value₹2
Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)9,906.84
P/E52.59
EPS20.99
Divi. Yield1
INOXCVA stated that it will offer ten 1,500-cubic-meter vacuum-insulated cryogenic storage tanks and a regasification system.Read More
|Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Equity Capital
18.15
18.15
18.15
9.08
Preference Capital
0
0
0
0
Reserves
657.75
567.27
515.61
398.75
Net Worth
675.9
585.42
533.76
407.83
Minority Interest
No Record Found
No Record Found
No Record Found
|Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)
|Mar-2024
|Mar-2023
|Mar-2022
|Mar-2021
Gross Sales
1,133.34
965.9
782.71
593.8
Excise Duty
0
0
0
0
Net Sales
1,133.34
965.9
782.71
593.8
Other Operating Income
0
0
0
0
Other Income
31.31
20.18
21
15.2
Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)
Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd
GRWRHITECH
5,102.35
|38.32
|11,820.41
|95.73
|0.2
|588.83
|933.22
Inox India Ltd
INOXINDIA
1,103.3
|52.59
|10,019.38
|49.43
|1
|303.53
|85.75
EPL Ltd
EPL
267.45
|40.69
|8,533.78
|63.5
|1.66
|357.6
|30.83
AGI Greenpac Ltd
AGI
1,070.05
|25.95
|6,929.09
|72.08
|0.56
|599.18
|295.36
Polyplex Corporation Ltd
POLYPLEX
1,378.35
|0
|4,322.43
|14.7
|0.22
|392.52
|218.54
Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.
Chairman (Non-Executive)
Pavan Jain
Non Executive Director
Siddharth Jain
Executive Director
Parag Padmakar Kulkarni
Independent Director
AMIT MOHAN ADVANI
Independent Director
Girija Balakrishnan
Independent Director
Richard John Boocock
Independent Director
Srikant Somani
Company Sec. & Compli. Officer
Kamlesh Shinde
Non Executive Director
Ishita Jain
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Tel: -
Website: -
Email: -
Reports by Inox India Ltd
Summary
Inox India Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name Baroda Oxygen Limited at Gujarat, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 21, 1976, issued by the RoC and received a Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on April 18, 1979. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Baroda Oxygen Limited to INOX India Limited, issued by the RoC, on March 23, 1987. Further, the name changed from INOX India Limited to INOX India Private Limited, on conversion to a Private Limited Company dated May 22, 2015. The name of Company was subsequently changed to INOX India Limited, upon re-conversion into a Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 2022 was issued by the RoC. Inox India are a prominent manufacturer of cryogenic equipment and were one of the leading cryogenic tank manufacturers in the world. They have over 30 years of experience offering solutions across design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of equipmentand systems for cryogenic conditions, which are used in diverse industries such as industrial gases, LNG, green hydrogen, energy, steel, medical and healthcare, chemicals and fertilizers, aviation and aerospace and construction. In addition, the Company manufacture a range of cryogenic equipment utilised in global scientific research projects.Inox India has three manufacturing facilities located at (i) Kalol in Gujarat, (ii) the Kandla Special Economic Zone in Gujara
The Inox India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1091.5 today.
Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inox India Ltd is ₹9906.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25
The PE and PB ratios of Inox India Ltd is 52.59 and 12.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25
The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inox India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inox India Ltd is ₹801.55 and ₹1506.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25
Inox India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 26.11%, 6 Month at -22.16%, 3 Month at -2.36% and 1 Month at -2.86%.
