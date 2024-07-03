Summary

Inox India Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name Baroda Oxygen Limited at Gujarat, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 21, 1976, issued by the RoC and received a Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on April 18, 1979. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Baroda Oxygen Limited to INOX India Limited, issued by the RoC, on March 23, 1987. Further, the name changed from INOX India Limited to INOX India Private Limited, on conversion to a Private Limited Company dated May 22, 2015. The name of Company was subsequently changed to INOX India Limited, upon re-conversion into a Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 2022 was issued by the RoC. Inox India are a prominent manufacturer of cryogenic equipment and were one of the leading cryogenic tank manufacturers in the world. They have over 30 years of experience offering solutions across design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of equipmentand systems for cryogenic conditions, which are used in diverse industries such as industrial gases, LNG, green hydrogen, energy, steel, medical and healthcare, chemicals and fertilizers, aviation and aerospace and construction. In addition, the Company manufacture a range of cryogenic equipment utilised in global scientific research projects.Inox India has three manufacturing facilities located at (i) Kalol in Gujarat, (ii) the Kandla Special Economic Zone in Gujara

