Inox India Ltd Share Price

1,091.5
(-1.07%)
Jan 6, 2025|12:59:55 PM

Equities

Futures

Option

  • Open1,109.9
  • Day's High1,109.9
  • 52 Wk High1,506.9
  • Prev. Close1,103.3
  • Day's Low1,069.9
  • 52 Wk Low 801.55
  • Turnover (lac)717.05
  • P/E52.59
  • Face Value2
  • Book Value85.78
  • EPS20.99
  • Mkt. Cap (Cr.)9,906.84
  • Div. Yield1
View All Historical Data
Inox India Ltd KEY RATIOS

Sector

Packaging

Open

1,109.9

Prev. Close

1,103.3

Turnover(Lac.)

717.05

Day's High

1,109.9

Day's Low

1,069.9

52 Week's High

1,506.9

52 Week's Low

801.55

Book Value

85.78

Face Value

2

Mkt Cap (₹ Cr.)

9,906.84

P/E

52.59

EPS

20.99

Divi. Yield

1

Inox India Ltd Corporate Action

30 Oct 2024

12:00 AM

Board Meeting

Agenda : Audited Result

arrow

15 May 2024

12:00 AM

AGM

Announcement Date: 15 May, 2024

arrow

Inox India Ltd NEWS AND UPDATE

Inox India secures order to build a mini LNG terminal

Inox India secures order to build a mini LNG terminal

11 Nov 2024|12:56 PM

INOXCVA stated that it will offer ten 1,500-cubic-meter vacuum-insulated cryogenic storage tanks and a regasification system.

Invest wise with Expert advice

By continuing, I accept the T&C and agree to receive communication on Whatsapp

Knowledge Center

Demat Account

Trading Account

Inox India Ltd SHAREHOLDING SNAPSHOT

06 Jan, 2025|01:17 PM
Sep-2024Jun-2024Mar-2024Dec-2023
  • Foreign Promoter
  • Indian Promoter
  • Institutions
  • Non Institutions
  • Custodies

Promoter- 75.00%

Foreign: 0.00%

Indian: 75.00%

Non-Promoter- 12.97%

Institutions: 12.97%

Non-Institutions: 12.02%

Custodian: 0.00%

Share Price

Inox India Ltd FINANCIALS

Balance Sheet

Profit & Loss

Cash Flow

Ratios

Results

Y/e 31 Mar( In .Cr)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Equity Capital

18.15

18.15

18.15

9.08

Preference Capital

0

0

0

0

Reserves

657.75

567.27

515.61

398.75

Net Worth

675.9

585.42

533.76

407.83

Minority Interest

View Balance Sheet

View Profit & Loss

View Cash Flow

View Ratios
Particulars (Rupees in Crores.)Mar-2024Mar-2023Mar-2022Mar-2021

Gross Sales

1,133.34

965.9

782.71

593.8

Excise Duty

0

0

0

0

Net Sales

1,133.34

965.9

782.71

593.8

Other Operating Income

0

0

0

0

Other Income

31.31

20.18

21

15.2

View Annually Results

Inox India Ltd Peer Comparison

Company Name
LTP
(₹)
P/E
(%)
Mkt.Cap
(₹Cr.)
NP Qtr
(₹Cr.)
Div.Yield
(%)
Sales Qtr
(₹.Cr)
Book Value
(₹)

Garware Hi Tech Films Ltd

GRWRHITECH

5,102.35

38.3211,820.4195.730.2588.83933.22

Inox India Ltd

INOXINDIA

1,103.3

52.5910,019.3849.431303.5385.75

EPL Ltd

EPL

267.45

40.698,533.7863.51.66357.630.83

AGI Greenpac Ltd

AGI

1,070.05

25.956,929.0972.080.56599.18295.36

Polyplex Corporation Ltd

POLYPLEX

1,378.35

04,322.4314.70.22392.52218.54

Figures of Market Capital(Mar Cap), Quarterly Net Profit(NP Qtr) and Quarterly Sales(Sales Qtr) are in ₹ Cr.

View All Peer Comparision

MORE ABOUT Inox India Ltd

Management

Register Office

Registrar Office

Chairman (Non-Executive)

Pavan Jain

Non Executive Director

Siddharth Jain

Executive Director

Parag Padmakar Kulkarni

Independent Director

AMIT MOHAN ADVANI

Independent Director

Girija Balakrishnan

Independent Director

Richard John Boocock

Independent Director

Srikant Somani

Company Sec. & Compli. Officer

Kamlesh Shinde

Non Executive Director

Ishita Jain

Registered Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Registrar Office

Tel: -

Website: -

Email: -

Reports by Inox India Ltd

Summary

Inox India Limited was originally incorporated as a Public Limited Company with the name Baroda Oxygen Limited at Gujarat, pursuant to a Certificate of Incorporation dated December 21, 1976, issued by the RoC and received a Certificate of Commencement of Business from the RoC on April 18, 1979. Subsequently, the name of Company was changed from Baroda Oxygen Limited to INOX India Limited, issued by the RoC, on March 23, 1987. Further, the name changed from INOX India Limited to INOX India Private Limited, on conversion to a Private Limited Company dated May 22, 2015. The name of Company was subsequently changed to INOX India Limited, upon re-conversion into a Public Company and a fresh Certificate of Incorporation dated July 14, 2022 was issued by the RoC. Inox India are a prominent manufacturer of cryogenic equipment and were one of the leading cryogenic tank manufacturers in the world. They have over 30 years of experience offering solutions across design, engineering, manufacturing and installation of equipmentand systems for cryogenic conditions, which are used in diverse industries such as industrial gases, LNG, green hydrogen, energy, steel, medical and healthcare, chemicals and fertilizers, aviation and aerospace and construction. In addition, the Company manufacture a range of cryogenic equipment utilised in global scientific research projects.Inox India has three manufacturing facilities located at (i) Kalol in Gujarat, (ii) the Kandla Special Economic Zone in Gujara
Read More

Company FAQs

What is the Inox India Ltd share price today?

The Inox India Ltd shares price on NATIONAL STOCK EXCHANGE (NSE) is ₹1091.5 today.

What is the Market Cap of Inox India Ltd?

Market capitalization, short for market cap, is the market value of a publicly traded company's outstanding shares. The market cap of Inox India Ltd is ₹9906.84 Cr. as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the PE and PB ratio of Inox India Ltd?

The PE and PB ratios of Inox India Ltd is 52.59 and 12.87 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the 52 Week High and Low of Inox India Ltd?

The 52-week high/low is the highest and lowest price at which a Inox India Ltd stock has traded during that given time period (similar to 1 year) and is considered as a technical indicator. The 52 week high and low of Inox India Ltd is ₹801.55 and ₹1506.9 as of 06 Jan ‘25

What is the CAGR of Inox India Ltd?

Inox India Ltd's CAGR for 5 Years at N/I%, 3 Years at N/I%, 1 Year at 26.11%, 6 Month at -22.16%, 3 Month at -2.36% and 1 Month at -2.86%.

What is the shareholding pattern of Inox India Ltd?

The shareholding pattern of Inox India Ltd is as follows:
Promoters - 75.00 %
Institutions - 12.98 %
Public - 12.02 %

